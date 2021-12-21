Members of the Northeast Support Group for AA Yari have endorsed former Zamfara State governor Abdulaziz Yari for the chairmanship slot of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His endorsement came amidst intense preparations for the February 2022 National Convention of the APC.

The zonal coordinator of the forum, Yusuf Sarki Baka, said the group is supporting Yari because he is competent to lead the ruling party to win the 2023 general elections, judging by his experience as a party man.

In a press statement he signed, Yusuf said it was an open secret that the party needs a genuine party man with a firm grip of political party management and with a stint of the relationship between party Leadership the executive arm of government.

He said Yari being a vibrant and well-articulated individual should be given a chance in line with the desire of Nigerian youths.

He therefore, ” We are members of the North-East Geographical zone that constituted A.A. Yari support group, we have nothing to offer him in that to accept him as a father, A mentor, a role model, and the only one we should hold unto to have a good, credible practice of internal democracy in line with the spectrum of the Nigerian polity” he emphasized.

