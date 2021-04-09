By Haruna Mohammed |

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has challenged President Muhammad Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to arrest and prosecute members of the party in the state, who allegedly siphoned the sum of N4.5billion meant for the construction of the Soro-Miya road project.

Governor Mohammed made the call on Thursday in Bauchi when he hosted the governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, who was in the state to flag off the 24-km Itas – Gadau road project.

Mohammed expressed dismay that the APC members, who shortchanged the people have made Bauchi Central Zone one of the least developed in terms of road infrastructure.

LEADERSHIP reports that Governor Mohammed succeeded Governor Mohammed Abubakar of the APC, who was governor from 2015 to 2019.

“The Miya road has been encumbered by corruption because some people who are calling themselves leaders have collected money and pocketed it.

“We have left the police and security agencies, especially at this time that they say they are fighting corruption, to see whether they can fight that scourge.

“Those who perpetrated it are members of the APC and are even occupying elected and appointed offices.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are calling on the EFCC and ICPC to make sure that they investigate what we have sent to them on the Soro – Miya road because over N4.5billion has been collected without result. The fight against corruption has its way and there are people that are sacred cows but certainly Allah is all-seeing,” the governor said.

Governor Mohammed said the ruling APC at the centre should show example by arresting and prosecuting corrupt politicians within its fold.

“The ruling party must prove critics wrong that there are no sacred cows in the fight against corruption by arresting and prosecuting all corrupt politicians within the party,” he added.

The governor noted that the state has a lot of developmental challenges even as he assured that his administration was doing all it could to address them.

“We have discovered that we have a lot of challenges as explained by Senator Ningi. The Central zone has been shortchanged over the years by successive administrations. The only roads traversing the Central zone are the only roads going to other places,” the governor pointed out.

The governor explained that the road flagged off by Governor Makinde covered 24.5 kilometers, adding that all due process and procurement procedures were strictly adhered to.

According to the governor, the other road in Ningi covers 12.2 kilometers from Aringa to Bamar and an additional 2.5 kilometers within Nasaru town in the same local government area given to two construction firms.

Earlier, Governor Makinde applauded the Bauchi governor for the massive road projects executed in two years, saying Mohammed was making the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) proud.

Makinde, who described Nigerians as “resilient people,” said building roads and other infrastructure will enable them to thrive.

“I have also seen the specifications of this road and I am happy that it’s not the type of road that will fall apart in just a few months.

“As leaders, we must never forget that what we do with the opportunities given to us will eventually speak for us, so we must remain focused on doing the right thing to the best of our ability,” Makinde said.