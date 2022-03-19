Not many Nigerians were surprised about the records from the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation (AuGF) which show that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), now Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, failed to account for about 107,239,436 barrels of crude oil lifted for domestic consumption in 2019.

This was contained in the “Federal Government of Nigeria consolidated financial statements” for the year ended December 31, 2019, submitted to the clerk to the National Assembly via a letter dated August 18, 2021, and signed by the auditor general, Adolphus Aghughu.

We recall a recent report which said Nigeria lost not less than $3.5 billion revenue to crude oil theft in 2021 alone, representing about 10 percent of the country’s foreign reserves.

Also in September last year, the federal government set up a committee on the recovery of crude oil and illegally refined petroleum products. The group comprised the Department of Petroleum Resources, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), the Nigerian Army and Navy, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). But Nigeria still experienced huge losses throughout the rest of the year despite the appointment of the anti-oil theft committee.

Also in 2019, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) said the country lost about $42 billion to the theft of crude oil and refined petroleum products between 2009 and 2018.

The report gave the breakdown of the losses to include about $38.5 billion to crude theft alone, $1.6 billion to domestic crude, and another $1.8 billion to refined petroleum products.

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, this development is unacceptable and should not be allowed to fester, especially in the face of dwindling revenues.

Sadly, crude oil theft is gradually becoming the norm in the country. This newspaper is equally disturbed by the lack of transparency in the oil sector.

For instance, it is difficult to accept that the country consumes 100 million litres of premium motor spirit, popularly known as petrol, daily. Even the country’s reported daily crude oil production output needs to be rigorously audited. Indeed, there seems to be a conspiracy of silence to deprive the country of its rightful revenues in the oil sector. This cannot be allowed to continue in a country borrowing heavily to finance its national budget.

No doubt, it can be reasoned that crude oil theft has continued to thrive because of the collusion of security officials, communities, and political leaders with criminal elements working on their behalf.

It is worrisome that despite the escalating effects of the oil theft menace on the nation’s revenue base, with oil being the highest revenue earner for the country, successive governments have continued to pay lip service to this brazen act of sabotage.

Sadly, due to a shortfall in revenue, the government has resorted to borrowing to fund budgets. At the moment, almost all the major ongoing infrastructure projects are being funded with borrowed funds igniting fears that the country might be heading to another debt trap not too long after it received debt forgiveness from the Paris Club. According to reports from Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria is saddled with a debt stock of N38 trillion as of September 2021, which represents a N5 trillion increase from its previous N33 trillion debt as of December 2020.

The country cannot afford to allow this mindless stealing of the country’s economic resources to continue. This is more so that its revenue sources have shrunk in the past few years, forcing it to rely more on crude oil exports.

In our view, these reports from the auditor general’s office should not be swept under the carpet. President Muhammadu Buhari, who doubles as the minister of petroleum resources, should set up a special committee to probe the missing 107 million barrels of crude oil.

Also, Nigerians are still waiting for appropriate punishment to be meted to companies and individuals who imported adulterated fuel into the country which has caused untold hardship to many.

As we have consistently advocated on this page, people tend to get away with many crimes in the country because the law enforcement system is weak. Offenders are not punished for their crimes and there is no strong deterrent. For a country desirous of making progress, this state of affairs must change.