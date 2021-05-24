The Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), USA Chapter, has called on the federal government to urgently probe the recent recurring military plane crashes in the country.

NIDO, in a statement by its chairman, Dr Eromosele Idahosa, and the executive director, Ms Patience Key, on Sunday said the incident was a “national disaster”, adding a thorough probe is necessary to avert future occurrences.

The statement said there was the need to unravel the root causes of the crashes, expressing worry that the Nigerian Army had in the past three months recorded three plane crashes.

In February, a NAF aircraft crashed in Abuja killing all the seven officers on-board, while in March a NAF Alpha-Jet aircraft was declared crashed in Borno.

The recent NAF aircraft that crashed on Friday in Kaduna killed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 others.

The statement stressed that aside the charge to the federal government to probe the incessant crashes, it should also carry out regular maintenance of existing ones.

“We encourage the government to maintain the planes and purchase new ones if existing ones are unserviceable.

“This is in addition to putting implementable structures to secure the whole country and the citizens,’’ he said.

The organisation said maintenance of the military aircrafts should be paramount and plans should be put in place to purchase aircrafts that align with military and intelligence operations.

The statement stated that everything necessary should be done by the authorities “to avoid premature death of those who risk their lives for the security of the country”.

They commiserated with the families of the late army chief and other officers who were involved in the plane crashes.

PMB Directs National Flag To Fly At Half Mast

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the National flag should be flown at half – mast in all public buildings, facilities and official residences with effect from Monday till Wednesday 26th.

According to a statement by the secretary to the government of the federation , Boss Mustapha, the approval is to honor the memory and services of the late chief of Army staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru , 10 senior military and service members who lost their lives in the plane Crash on Friday ,21 May 2021.

He also stated that the President has similarly approved a work free day for members of the Armed Forces today, Monday, May 24,2021.