Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has given the federal government seven days to set up a probe panel on how funds budgeted for the four refineries in the country were utilised or be prepared to face legal action.

SERAP is specifically asking President Muhammadu Buhari to orders the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to probe the spending on the country’s four refineries, and alleged corruption and mismanagement of public money budgeted for the rehabilitation, operation, and maintenance of the refineries since 1999.

The civil society organisation is also demanding that anyone indicted in the investigation should face prosecution as appropriate, if there is sufficient admissible evidence, and any mismanaged public funds should be fully recovered.

SERAP also urged the president to direct Malami and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to bring to justice those responsible for the importation and distribution of “dirty fuel” into the country and to urgently identify and ensure access to justice and effective remedies to affected victims.

These demands were contained in an open letter sent to the president by the organisation dated March 5, 2022 and signed by its deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare.

SERAP in the letter said, “There is a legitimate public interest in ensuring justice and accountability for alleged corruption and mismanagement in the oil sector and the resulting importation and distribution of dirty fuel and protracted fuel scarcity in the country.

“The importation and distribution of dirty fuel, and the current fuel scarcity across the country demonstrate the need for effective accountability measures to weed out, expose, and punish allegations of corruption in the sector, and to ensure justice and effective remedies for victims.

“Allegations of corruption and mismanagement in the oil sector have contributed to the importation and distribution of bad fuel, causing environmental problems and violating the human rights of many users, including to a safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment.

“Investigating and prosecuting allegations of corruption and mismanagement in the spending on the refineries would be entirely consistent with constitutional guarantees and international standards. It may also galvanize public support for your government’s anti-corruption efforts.

“Alleged corruption and mismanagement in the oil sector, the importation and distribution of dirty fuel, and protracted fuel scarcity amount to a fundamental breach of constitutional and international human rights obligations, depriving Nigerians of economic opportunities and subjecting them to cruel and degrading treatment.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest.

“SERAP also urges you to instruct the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to jointly track and monitor the spending of public funds to rehabilitate, operate, and maintain the country’s refineries.

“SERAP is concerned that fuel scarcity in several parts of the country has subjected many Nigerians to harsh economic and social conditions, making them incapable of developing their abilities and realising their potential.”