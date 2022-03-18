The Projects Development Institute (PRODA) in Enugu has called for more funding for research and equipment to enable it to commercialize the production of pencils and other products to stop importation and add value to the nation’s economy.

The institute made this known yesterday during the PRODA Special Day at the ongoing 2022 Science Technology and Innovation (STI) Expo in Abuja with the theme “Sustaining National Economic Growth Through Science Technology and Innovations”.

PRODA was established in 1971 to catalyze industrialization and carry out researches that have industrial relevance and to help industries with machines to enhance their productivity.

PRODA’s Overseeing Director General Dr. Arit Etukudoh, said the institute is challenged to key into the prevalent mood of the nation, which is to make STI the bedrock of Nigeria’s economic recovery through the commercialization of indigenous products.

The PRODA boss told reporters that they intend to stop importation of pencils. She said “We spend so much buying pencils from China, India and many other places but now PRODA is able to produce pencils and we are prepared to mass produce pencils. What we are planning to do now is to make sure we have a lot of them in our local markets all over Nigeria and possibly export pencils to other parts of the world.”

Earlier in her remarks, she noted that PRODA’s engagement in innumerable demand-driven research, over the last 40 years, has led to innovative breakthroughs and made tremendous impact in diverse sectors of the economy such as the agro -allied, construction, chemical, energy, metallurgical, electrical/electronic, automotive, ceramics, etc.

“Many of our R&D findings have gone through the mill and been found to be commercialisable,” she said stressing that the Institute has successfully produced PRODA School pencils-relevant for the education sector; Electrical porcelain Insulators-relevant for energy sector and Refractory Bricks- relevant for furnace lining in a wide range of industries.

She said also that the institute has produced Ceramics filter candles and pots-relevant for the health sector and important for well-being of rural community dwellers and solid fuel stoves.

“These are outcomes of our R&D endeavours. These are potential contributors to the country’s economic growth,” she said.

“Through the years our agro processing equipment have helped to empower communities north, south, east and west. As we share our experiences and showcase our R & D activities in the presentations of the day, we are mindful of our role as a technology leader through the years, committed to helping sustain national economic growth through STI,” she added.

Director in charge of Production at the Institute, Dr. Edwin Chika Oriaku, said “Our pencil is of high quality and will provide the country with a lot of revenue. We expect that once our production is going on the government should help us by making a policy to evict the imported ones so that our products can sell.”

He lamented that despite the availability of raw materials such as graphite, wood and clay in Nigeria, most of the materials used are imported. He however, said that the institute has set up an in -house team to start researching on the local raw materials that can be subjected to reverse engineering and then used to replace the imported ones.