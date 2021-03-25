By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

The aggrieved contractors of Project Development Institute (PRODA) Enugu who petitioned the House of Representatives over cancellation of contracts executed have threatened to drag the suspended chairman of PRODA Governing Council Board, Comrade Daniel Onjeh before Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The contractors are also alleging extortion of over N200 million.

The House had amongst other resolutions directed that all the contracts that were awarded by the acting director-general of PRODA, Engr Fabian Okonkwo, remains nullified and all monies paid to the companies that were awarded contracts illegally, should be recovered by relevant government anti-graft agencies immediately. The House also recommends freezing of accounts of those companies that were paid illegally.

But the contractors who spoke through their counsel, Omeoga Chukwu, alleged that the board chairman directed them to pay the amount into the two accounts of Noel Omale Onjeh’s Zenith and Guaranty Trust Bank accounts, demanded the refund of the N200 million within 48-hours.

According to the documents compiled for submission to the anti-graft agencies, from the total sum of N27 million paid between 29th June 2018 and 27th December 2019, the sum of N5 million was paid by ‘Writes Energy Limited; N3 million was paid by Mola Logistics Limited; N7 million was paid by Gold Crown Ultimate Premium Limited; N3.5 million was paid by Abdulkarim; N500,000 was paid by Agaba Agaba; N3.5 million was paid by Onyeke James while the sum of N4.5 million was paid by Osmond Tochukwu into the account of Noel Omale Ondeh’ account.

Chukwu who expressed displeasure over the resolution of the House of Representatives alleged that the House failed to reprimand the suspended Chairman of the PRODA Governing Council who still parades himself as substantive chairman.

“We have gone to the DSS, we have gone to the supervising ministry as the first step to call him to order. Now that he has failed, we have already packaged the petition, so the next step we are to take after this press conference is to submit it to the EFCC and ICPC so that Mr. Onjeh will be investigated. We stand by our words, we stand by our records.”