Association of Table Water Producers, (ATWAP), Benue State Chapter, has lamented a situation where their factories are targeted for multiple taxation aside from the high cost of production materials.

This is even as the chairman of the association Terna Gile, attributed the recent hike in price of table water as well as packaged water popularly called pure water, to increase in cost of production materials, taxation among other things.

Gile said the basic raw material used for the production of both table and sachet water have increased by 400 per cent.

The chairman who disclosed this in an interview with our correspondent said for the past 14 years this is the first time the price of water is being increased even as he explained that without this increase many factories would fold up and the few that can cope operating at a loss.

Gile who is also the coordinator of the association in the North Central zone, explained that the increase is not only in Benue but across the states, adding that there is every need to sensitise the people to understand why the price of such a necessary product will have to rise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman also urged all members to always ensure that they use food grade nylon for packaging all the water to avoid breeding a cancerous society, adding that anyone caught using other substandard materials would be sanctioned.