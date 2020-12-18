By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Communications scholar, Prof Umar Pate, has been appointed Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Kashere, in Gombe State.

Prof Pate who is from Adamawa State was until now the Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, Bayero University Kano (BUK).

Pate who is the pioneer Dean of BUK’s Faculty of Communications, is an advocate of investigative journalism.

Before moving to the BUK, Umar Pate had been at the University of Maiduguri where he started as a graduate assistant in 1988, became an associate professor in 2002 and full professor in 2007.

In his earlier years, Pate had worked in the Department of News of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) Kaduna and Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) Yola from 1981 to 1987.

Prof Umar Pate is a kingmaker in the Adamawa Emirate Council where he holds the title of Kaigama.