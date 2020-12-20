By Muh’d Zangina Kura |

After keen contest, the governing council of Federal University Dutse, in Jigawa State has approved the appointment of Professor Abdulkarim Sabo Muhammed as the new vice-chancellor.

Addressing journalists on the outcome of the council selection exercise, the Pro-chancellor and chairman, Governing Council of the university, Alhaji Ahmed Alti, said after due process, the council selected Professor Abdulkarim Sabo Muhammed as the third vice-chancellor.

Ahmed noted that after shortlisting the applicants, the council used the standard template to arrived at its decision on who succeeds Professor Fatima Batul Muktar.

The chairman added that Fatima’s tenure would expire in February 2021 and from there Sabo will take over the affairs of the university on a three-year term.

Prof Abdulkarim who is currently the deputy vice-chancellor, Academic Services of FUD, is a distinguished professor of Biotechnology with an international academic reputation.

Our reporter gathered that here was overwhelming jubilation in the university following the announcement.

Federal University Dutse was established in 2010 by former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.