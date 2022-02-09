The chairman board of trustees of Association of Professional Food Service Providers of Nigeria (APFSPN), Mrs Morenike Okupe, said the association is determined to redouble its effort and enlighten of the members in ensuring food safety.

Okupe stated this at the first induction ceremony of the association held in Lagos, with the theme, ‘A New Dawn of Competence and Quality for Food Professionals’.

According to her, we are here to encourage our members to provide food services in a safe and clean environment in compliance with Food safety standard.

“To ensure members are provided with the adequate education, access to tools and resources and connections needed to grow and thrive and to demand ethical codes of conduct in order to inspire clients confidence and enhance the reputation and interests of members,” she said.

Okupe stated that safety is key in the profession, saying that we are also to promote and protect the interests of members and to ensure unity among members.

She also said the association will act as a vital link with different government, business association in Nigeria, Nigeria Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), private agencies, among others.

“We also render financial support to members in need of assistance. We are working with Banks like Union Bank in ensuring our members can be financed,” she said. The commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs Abiola Olusanya noted that this industry involves processing, explaining that from the raw material (raw food) to final processed (cooked food).

She added that this industry is to keep customer happy and ensure smooth operation in any occasion or event, congratulating the inductees to keep the flag flying

She appealed to the association to ensure compliance to food industry standard.

Olusanya stated that Ministry of Agriculture appreciates the Association, saying that without food there will be no nation.

According to her, we identify with the industry because Agriculture is the backbone of the economy of the nation. Agriculture provide employment and services to providers, like the association.

The Association of Professional food Service Providers of Nigeria is a Non governmental Organisation comprising of individuals and companies primarily engaged commercially in the provision of food and other food related services to other individuals, companies and institutions.