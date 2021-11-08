Notable advocacy group, the South East South South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN), has written to President Mohammed Buhari, through the Minister of Niger Delta, Mr Godswill Akpabio, demanding that the outcome of the forensic audit report on the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), must not slide into voice mail by undue bureaucratic red tape, nor shot down by the notorious artillery of corruption fighting back.

In a statement signed by the group’s publicity secretary, Mr Collins Steve Ugwu, and the president, Hannibal Uwaifo, they said, “We understood the steps taken by the government to set up the audit as a corrective duty, because it resonates with our group’s passionate advocacy for accountable governance, in the socio-economic development of a distressed Nigerian region, and a mistreated national cash cow.

“Reasonably, we expected that the submitted report will quickly trigger a sequence of actions to preserve such a special development vehicle like the NDDC, from ever being so criminally abducted by rogue elements, for such aggravated rape and plunder visited on it.”

They restated their earlier call that the constitutional requirement to have a duly constituted board for the NDDC, that will drive integrity and corporate governance of the Agency, be speedily addressed, concluded and inaugurated.

According to them, that will put to rest the interim management misnomer that has robbed the Agency with unflattering theatrics and grave perception deficits.

“We encourage the Minister of Niger Delta to work purposefully to realise the huge public expectations, that a turnaround in NDDC is not another convenient political rhetoric, but attainable social reality under his watch.

“That way, the enthusiasm of all stakeholders will mobilise the critical support needed to see the courage of performance, defeat sleaze and impunity, for the greater public good of Niger Deltans,” he added.