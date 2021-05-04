ADVERTISEMENT

The Anambra Youth Emancipation Network, a group of young elite, professionals and politicians from Anambra State has thrown its weight behind the aspirations of Sen. Andy Uba to contest this year Anambra State governorship election under the platform of All Progressives Congress Party, APC, as part of its efforts at ensuring that only a competent person emerges as the next governor of the state.

Chairman of the Network, Mr. Christopher Ikechukwu told reporters in Awka on Saturday that the need for men and women of character and competence has become very important so as to emancipate the people from the shackle of poverty and deprivation.

Ikechukwu said that the group was already mobilising grassroots support for Sen. Uba whom he described as the best man for the job at the moment.

He said it was the consensus of leading lights of Anambra State that only a serious minded person with proven records of service should be put forward as candidate in the incoming election and beyond.

“Never again would we elect mediocre as governor of our dear state, we shall field our best to ensure that only someone with proven records of achievements and integrity emerges as the next governor,” Ikechukwu said.

He said the group believes that the stagnation and lack of development that is being witnessed in Anambra State is as a result of the quality of people that have been elected, emphasizing that the Anambra Youth Emancipation Network was determined to change that in the forthcoming election through the people’s power.

“Our choice is hinged on Uba’s track record as an achiever, a man of the people with high level of integrity, and above all, the fact that he can be trusted,” he said.