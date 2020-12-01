BY ADEBAYO WAHEED |

Following the directive of the Federal Ministry of Education through the National Universities Commission (NUC), the Senate of the University of Ibadan yesterday elected an acting vice chancellor.

He is Professor Adebola Babatunde Ekanola. The ministry had directed the institution’s management to select one from among them to act as the Vice Chancellor of the University.

It was gathered that a crucial meeting thoroughly guided by adherence to standard procedures was held and the Senate decided that the process would not be by consensus but by voting.

It was gathered that arriving on this agreement took about two hours of discussion. The meeting eventually called for nominations and seconding of nominations from members before the Senate. Members nominated people including Professor Adebola Babatunde Ekanola who is the current Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics. Other were Professor Olanike Adeyemo (Deputy Vice Chancellor, Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships), Prof. A. Oluleye (former Dean, Faculty of Technology), Prof. Adigun Agbaje (Former Deputy Vice

Chancellor, Academic) and Prof Gbemisola Oke (former Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics).

Members of the Senate were duly accredited afresh, and voting took place through secret ballot.

The result showed that Prof Adebola Babatunde Ekanola scored 275 votes, Professor Olanike Adeyemo 13 votes, Prof. A. Oluleye, 80 votes; Prof Adigun Agbaje, 15 votes; Prof Gbemisola Oke, 14 votes.

Our correspondent learnt that the Senate ratified the results, and adjourned.