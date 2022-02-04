The federal government has sounded a note of caution to the 14 states participating in the Rural Access And Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) projects to do diligent background checks on companies before contracting them for rural road projects.

The RAAMP is a bilateral-funded project between the states and federal government on one hand and the World Bank and French Development Agency (AFD) on the other hand, designed to rehabilitate and maintain rural roads and cause modernity to select markets for the purpose of returning prosperity to farmers.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day “project implementation strategic action plan” in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, on Thursday, the National Project Coordinator, Engr. Aminu Mohammed, said verging states were ready to upstage any State that failed to manage the project well.

“I am elated Ogun State is ready to go. The infrastructural development I see on ground is a pointer to the fact that you will deliver on this project. In fact, except you want to ask for additional funding, no State cam upstage you. I need to sound a note of caution that some states are waiting in the wings to be part of this project. Any State that does not do due diligence in contracting contractors could be supplanted for willing states,” Mohammed stated in his opening remarks.

The National Coordinator, who lauded the performance of Niger State in the previous related projects, added that sustaining the maintenance of the roads after project life would stand the current project out.

“Beside the new addition of the marketing component to the third phase, we are equally setting up a Rural Access Road Agency (RARA) which will oversee the maintenance of these roads even after the expiration of the project life span in 2026. The International Labour Organisation is also partnering us to form the community-based maintenance gang which will create more jobs for the youths and women along the corridors of the roads after rehabilitation,” Mohammed stated.

In his welcome remark, Commissioner for Rural Development in the State, Engr. Taiwo Oludotun said the project was in alignment with the mission of the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on infrastructural development.

His words: “the Governor cannot wait to start this project because it fits into what we are doing across the state already. Our state will therefore be your prime State under this RAAMP as Niger was under the Rural Access And Mobility Project (RAMP) according to the report given of the North Central State by the National Coordinator.”

