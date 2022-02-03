The domestic stock market yesterday fell by 0.38 per cent on profit-taking activity.

The All-Share Index declined by 180.55 per cent, representing a decrease of 0.38 per cent, to close at 46,930.66 points.

Similarly, the overall market capitalisation value lost N98 billion to close at N25.289 trillion.

The market negative performance was driven by price depreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks which are; MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN), Zenith Bank, Lafarge Africa, Nigerian Breweries and Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO).

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative as 33 stocks lost relative to 21 gainers. Ikeja Hotel recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent to close at N1.43, per share. Conoil followed with a gain of 9.96 per cent to close at N26.50, while Academy Press up by 9.71 per cent to close at N1.13, per share.

R.T. Briscoe Nigeria rose by 8.33 per cent to close at 26 kobo, while Linkage Assurance gained 6.52 per cent to close at 49 kobo, per share.

On the other hand, Associated Bus Company led the losers’ chart by 8.33 per cent to close at 33 kobo, per share. Courteville Business Solutions followed with a decline of 6.90 per cent to close at 54 kobo, while Caverton Offshore Support Group lost 6.17 per cent to close at N1.52, per share.

May & Baker Nigeria declined 5.95 per cent to close at N4.27, while FTN Cocoa Processors shed 5.26 per cent to close at 36 kobo, per share.

However, the total volume traded increased by 27.36 per cent to 434.946 million units, valued at N6.260 billion, and exchanged in 5,878 deals. Transactions in the shares of Fidelity Bank topped the activity chart with 47.738 million shares valued at N136.724 million.

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) followed with 35.585 million shares worth N40.869 million, while Courteville Business Solutions traded 32.456 million shares valued at N17.749 million.

Zenith Bank traded 30.055 million shares valued at N799.515 million, while GTCO transacted 24.625 million shares worth N680.806 million.