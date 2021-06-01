As economic activities continue to pick up in the country, eight commercial banks in Nigeria jointly pooled N231.96 billion in profits for the first three months of 2021.

They also made N90 billion from account maintenance and electronic transactions in the same period.

Five out the eight banks ended the quarter with improvements in their profit margins compared to the previous quarter while three marked a decline in profits.

The banks are: Guaranty Trust Bank, Zenith Bank, United Bank for Africa, Fidelity Bank, FBN Holdings, Union Bank, Stanbic IBTC and Access Bank.

GTB, FBN Holdings and Stanbic IBTC recorded a decline in their profits for the period while Zenith, Access, UBA, Union and Fidelity recorded improvements in profit for the three month period.

Jointly, the eight banks made N27.19 billion from account maintenance charges and N62.82 billion from charges on electronic transactions in the first three months of the year.

Zenith Bank recorded the highest profit for the three-month period, raking in N53.06 billion, a 5.01 per cent improvement over the N50.53 billion it made in the first three months of 2020. The bank made N7.88 billion from account maintenance charges and N11.13 billion from fees on electronic transactions.

Access Bank recorded the second biggest profit among the eight banks, having recorded a 28.4 per cent increase in profit after tax of N52.55 billion compared to N40.93 billion it made in the comparable period of 2020. Its income from account maintenance charges and electronic transactions was also on the uptick. It made N5.2 billion and N17.92 billion from account maintenance and e-business in the first three months of 2021, compared to N3.88 billion and N11.45 billion it made in 2020 respectively.

Despite a decline in its profit, GTB still had the third largest profit in Q1 2021, posting N45.54 billion, a 9.04 per cent decline compared to N50.06 billion it made in the first three months of 2020. The bank made N4.17 billion and N3.85 billion from account maintenance charges and e-business.

UBA also made N38.15 billion in profit in Q1 2021, a 26.8 per cent improvement over N30.1 billion in 2020. It also made N3.14 billion and N12.48 billion from account maintenance charges and electronic transactions in the first three months of the year

FBN holdings made N14.41 billion from electronic transactions and N4.04 billion from account maintenance charges but saw a 39 per cent drop in profit which was N15.6 billion in Q1 2021 compared to N25.7 billion it made in the comparable period of 2020.

Stanbic IBTC, Fidelity and Union Banks also made N11.25 billion, N9.56 billion and N6.2 billion respectively.