Director-general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Moh Lukman, has lambasted the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom and an intelligence specialist, Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (rtd) over their allegations of plots to Islamise and turn the country into a Fulani colony under Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government.

Lukman said such divisive rhetoric is worsening the already heightened security situation in the country.

The DG, in a statement, he titled: “Narrow Politics and Questions of Democratic Development”, called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to caution Ortom, adding that parties should put in place internal code of conduct – bye-laws, beyond what is provided in their constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said to accuse the APC and President Buhari of promoting ‘fulanisation’ and ‘islamisation’ will be taking politics beneath the realm of logical reasoning.

“The fact that a serving governor is one of those exhibiting manifestations of ‘morbid symptoms’ calls for urgent review of leadership recruitment processes in the country.

“This should not be a partisan matter. All the parties in the country should take this very seriously. As part of that reality, the case of wild goose allegations of ‘fulanisation’ and ‘islamisation’ agenda, should be a challenge, which the PDP should take over and make it an important priority.

“There is no reason why for instance Governor Ortom should not disclose the full details of the APC and President Buhari’s ‘fulanisation’ and ‘islamisation’ agenda. The proof should be a major campaign advantage for the PDP.

“ The inability of the PDP to take over the campaign against ‘fulanisation’ and ‘islamisation’ may simply confirm the lack of evidence. To achieve that makes it obligatory for the PDP to call Governor Ortom to order by demanding for all the proofs at his disposal. The consequences of allowing Governor Ortom to continue with a so-called campaign against ‘fulanisation’ and ‘islamisation’ without proof will confirm that the campaign is nothing but to promote ethnic and religious hatred in the country, which is dangerous,” he said.