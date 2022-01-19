Women leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday insisted on the implementation of 35 per cent affirmative action in the country.

The women who made their position at the ongoing Progressive Women Conference at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, sought the adoption of new strategies to ensure more women participation in decision-making processes in the country.

The First Lady of Nigeria, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, Vice President of Liberia, Dr Jewel Taylor, national women leader of the governing APC, Hon Stella Okotete, governors and dignitaries from across the country unanimously agreed that the country’s future is dependent on actualising the potential of women.

Speaking at the APC national women conference with the theme, “Women Political leaders; Leveraging the Networks to Transform Nigeria”, Aisha Buhari warned that governors will be held responsible if women do not get the 35 per cent affirmative action on elective positions and appointments into public offices.

The first lady implored the governing party to double efforts in promoting women.

She said, “The country race towards another election in 2023, the All Progressive Congress (APC) must go beyond paying lip service to putting women in vital offices within the party and the government.”

On the need to better strategies to maximize the chances of women, the president’s wife said, “We need to adopt better strategies to maximise our chances of having a reasonable number of elective positions and other opportunities for our womenfolk.

“We also need to support each other as women to better our chances.’’

She noted that since 2015 she had been engaging Nigerian women across the entire country, with a conviction that Nigeria’s future is entirely dependent on fully utilizing the potential of women.

The first lady said it was not a mere coincidence the parties that have grown strong, prosperous, and influential prioritized Women’s participation in national building.

She stated: “I, therefore, wish to call upon the APC to double its efforts in promoting women, this I believe, will serve as one of the objectives of this conference.

“As Nigeria races towards another election, we must go beyond paying lip service to putting women in vital offices within our party and the government. We must put in place workable strategies to ensure that this actually happens, charity begins at home.

“And so the APC must start by ensuring that women occupying strategic offices within the party have the most strategic roles in government. When this happens, it will become a lot easier for us to empower the Nigerian women for the much-needed leadership politically and economically.”

Speaking further, she said there is no doubt that the future looks bright as APC continues to lead our country.

Mrs Buhari continued: “Women who have long been ignored and denied opportunities are now finding their voices gradually. This is a good omen for Nigeria because when women shine, society shines.

“I think as women have gathered here today, we are being invited by the national woman leader, and women are here cut across the country to answer the call.

“The governors are here, the ministers are here, the few women that are opportune to be ministers are here, and the few women that are opportune to be head of government agencies and parastatals are here.

“Those that are opportune to be board members are here. APC has grown so much. We feel that they have done so much but we still need a little bit more. I think more needs to be done.”

The First Lady applauded Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, for his long explanation why he was seeking more women in Kebbi State politics.

“As the governors are here today before we round up, we would like to know how many percentages are going to be given to women in order to tally with the 35 per cent affirmative action.

“We need more women in decision making bodies from local government, state up to federal level. And the governors are here, the ball is in their hands. I think if we do not get 35% affirmative action, that we desire or that we are entitled to, we will hold the governors responsible,” she noted.

The First Lady also called on the Nigerian women to continue the struggle by showing greater influence, commitment, and unity in the decision making process of the country, adding that “our vintage pride lies in our shared numerical strength.”

On her part, the vice president of Liberia, Jewel Howard Taylor, said more than just security votes, women make the core of winning strategy, warning that it is to their own peril that political parties will shut them out of participation in politics.

The vice president insisted that any political party that ignores its teeming women population is already defeated.

Howard-Taylor harped on the need for women to be at the decision making organs in the society to push for more resource allocations to women empowerment, maternal and child health.

She advised the first lady to use her position as president of the African First Ladies Peace Mission to sensitise and mobilise women across the region towards achieving greater women inclusion in politics.

Howard-Taylor said the political space has changed and patriarchs must engage Women and youths to remain in power.

She lamented that women’s participation in politics was not enough, demanding that the political space be opened up for more women to be elected governors, Senators, House of Representatives members, and vice president in Nigeria in the coming general elections.

She lamented, “Women only occupy second-tier positions. They are not in the driver’s seat despite their brilliance.

“Today’s event is a paradigm shift in the vision and governance of the political party. It is clear that whatever happens here in Nigeria as the big brother of Africa spreads everywhere else, as it will continue to set the pace for national life.

“After all consultations, we concluded for this conference, this has now become a new normal for our political parties and anyone who does not converge their young people and women together to hear from them is already defeated.”

Taylor said previously, the political parties do not give heed to what the women and youths want and the young and older women will just come along but that has changed.

She said, “I want to thank the APC, this first step is indeed a winning strategy at all levels, you are 20% ahead.

“This conference is important because females make 49.3 percent of the population, which means women make up 125 million of the population of Nigeria.

“If the APC has registered party members of 41 million then you have another 65 million or 70 million who can’t become a part of this political work.

“But if the APC intends to retain political power then 50 percent of your political population that is female must be engaged.”

On the forthcoming APC convention, she charged women to establish and leverage networks for transformation, saying “we cannot ignore the volume of networks for a win”.

Earlier in her welcome address, national women leader of the APC, Hon Stella Okotete, described APC as the most gender-friendly political party in Nigeria which has given women the opportunity to participate in politics.

She thanked the party and all the governors present for the support they have been giving, especially in empowering women in their various states.

Okotete thanked the president and his wife for prioritising concerns of women, assuring that Nigerian women are ready for the general election next year.

She assured the women of more inclusiveness and promised that the digital women academy would serve as a veritable platform to empower them economically and politically.

Okotete said the conference was the first to be held by the ruling party for the progressive women.

She said, “APC is the most gender friendly party” and therefore thanked the leadership of the party giving women the opportunity to come together to review and come up with a new voice ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“We have touched all the 774 LGAs; we are here to review why we need to come out in our numbers as Nigeria women to ensure that women are voted into office. We have to make sure our party the APC wins all elections across the 36 states of the Federation.”

On his part, chairman of the APC caretaker committee and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, assured women in the party that they will continue to receive support from the party to enable them to realize their dreams for service delivery.

In a keynote address at the Progressive Women Conference, Buni said the party will be glad to see more women and youths occupying more offices during the forthcoming national convention and the general elections.

He reiterated the vital position women hold in the society, saying they have been supportive of the gains made by the party.

The party chairman noted that he was expecting more of such support as the party is also working to give them generous assistance during the convention and general elections.

“I want to sincerely thank you for the support to the party before, during and after the exercise. I also look forward to more support during the convention and indeed the general elections. I am proud to say that APC is the most friendly women party in Nigeria,” he stated.

The governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, in his goodwill message said women deserve more despite what the APC has offered, adding that women are the best delivery agents in administration.

Fayemi who is the chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) said women are the best delivery agents.

His words: “We have a responsibility to continue to support the women. It is a duty because it makes economic sense.

“The women are the best armour bearers and delivery agents. My female commissioners are the best.”

Fayemi said the forthcoming APC convention should be a policy convention to examine where the party is and where it is going.

He said, “The February Convention should examine where we are, where we are going.”

He noted that the governors’ forum has embraced HE4SHE and has promoted domestication of gender based violence Acts.

He charged women to come up with a charter of demands to the Convention.

Earlier, the governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu said women should occupy 30 percent of positions at the political party administrative level.

Bagudu said though President Muhammadu Buhari has worked hard to place Nigerian women to play key positions internationally and nationally, the party should start from home.

He said, “Going forward we’ll ensure that at the party level 30 per cent should be women holding administrative positions.”

Bagudu who is the chairman of Progressive Governors’ Forum said it was an abomination to debate equality between man and woman, citing scriptures.

He said women face herculean challenges and must be given a chance, adding that most brilliant women don’t excel in public and career life due to barriers.

He said, “The president fought to give women a chance. He appointed several women into political offices as ministers and DGs of agencies.

“The president has shown confidence by appointing women in unusual positions. Women participation wouldn’t have been possible without party participation.

“Millions of women have been included in programmes of this government but more still need to be included.”

He charged the women conference to chart ways of how to establish programmes to include more women