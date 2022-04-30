I think one of the most asinine moves by the legislature since the dawn of democracy in 1999 was the senate amending the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2013, thereby prohibiting the payment of ransom to kidnappers in Nigeria.

The passage of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2013 (Amendment) Bill, 2022, followed the consideration of a report by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters.

The report was laid by the Committee’s chairman, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), before consideration.

Bamidele, in his presentation, said the bill seeks to outlaw the payment of ransom to abductors, kidnappers, and terrorists for the release of any person who has been wrongfully confined, imprisoned, or kidnapped.

The bill is tantamount to putting the cart before the horse. I think the lawmakers were just playing to the gallery. How do you outlaw payments of ransom when that is the only choice we have?

Sadly, over 1000 people in the country are in the hands of bandits and terrorists and so far we cannot rescue them. That’s a simple truth. Unless we want to continue deceiving ourselves, out of every 10 persons released by terrorists, at least 8 were because the ransom was paid and maybe one managed to escape.

It’s easier for our police to ambush street kidnappers and release victims than to go into bandits or terrorist camps to release victims.

We are not talking about random kidnappers here, we are talking about terrorists who have international networks and sponsors.

I guess the lawmaker that sponsored the bill will rush to pay the ransom if his loved one is kidnapped and will not be waiting for the security agencies.

Let’s be real here, if your loved one is kidnapped you will move mountains to get the person released. Even if it means selling all your belongings, you would to see your loved one alive and happy.

ADVERTISEMENT

For over a month, over 30 Abuja-Kaduna train passengers are still in the hands of terrorists. The most heartbreaking story was about one of the victims who gave birth in captivity. The picture of the beautiful baby broke many hearts, she was oblivious to her situation. May God help us all.

The security agencies have not been able to secure their release. The bank of industry MD that was released I am sure paid the ransom.

In an ideal situation, the law would have worked. Paying ransom to kidnappers emboldens them. They get more money to finance their illicit operations. The bandits use the money to buy more weapons and bikes. But we are not in an ideal situation in Nigeria.

Our police cannot handle issues of kidnapping by terrorists. Our military have been overstretched as they have practically taken over internal security in the country. So, where do we go from here?

First, strengthen our security agencies with more equipment and investment in modern technology. With modern equipment, fewer men are needed to achieve more results.

Secondly, a massive purge of our security agencies is needed to remedy the situation. Kidnappings and abductions are going on because of the incest relationship between the terrorists and bad eggs in our security agencies. This has to stop!