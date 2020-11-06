BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

A non governmental organization, Project Alert in their drive for adequate awareness on Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV) has begun market outreach to sensitize people in Sokoto state.

Project Alert, being one of the partners implementing the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative in Sokoto said their outreach for a start would cover 6 local governments, after which they will move to the remaining 24 local governments.

The outreaches which were done by the Joint Surveillance Team Members, which comprises of both males and females, across the LGAs was coordinated by the Sokoto State Project Alert Focal Person Dr. Muddassir Ahmad Gado.

Speaking at the outreach, Dr Gado said, all forms of GBV must be eliminated from the society, as according to him, it does not only affects the sychological posture of survivor’s but also make them losses self worth if not properly reintegrated through experts.

“We have commenced the market outreach across the LGAs aimed at taking the campaign against SGBV to the larger number of people in their respective communities across the 6 LGAs.

“Project Alert is implementing the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative in Sokoto State. For now we are carrying out the market outreach in Sokoto North, Dange Shuni, Bodinga, Binji, Goronyo and Isa local governments respectively”.

The outreach which will be taking place monthly, was organized as part of Project Alert activities in implementing its component of the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative in Sokoto State.