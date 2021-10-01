Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (CIPMN) yesterday decried activities of quacks in project management and vowed to uncover impostors who endanger the lives of Nigerians through inferior implementation of projects across the country.

This comes as 74 new members were inducted into the institute just as it declared that Nigeria is still a huge construction project waiting to be explored and developed to our economic advantage.

The president of the Institute Dr. Victoria Okoronkwo, asked federal and state governments to entrust implementation of critical projects in the hands of professionals rather than quacks to avoid poor execution of projects.

On advice she has for those in government, she said: Government should take us serious, the Institute of Project Management serious because they are the people properly trained and mandated to handle projects in country.

“As mandated by the Institute’s Act, if you are not a member of the Institute, you are allowed to handle projects. The days of quacks are gone,” she said.

Okonkwo also spoke on some of the benefits Nigeria will gain from the Institute, adding the Institute has highly qualified professionals who will handle projects professionally to make sure that the desired value is delivered.

On his part, a top member of the Institute, Anyim Nyerere said that part of the role the Institute is playing is to sensitize Nigerians on the role of project managers.

Regarding the existing legal framework guiding execution of key projects in the country, Nyerere said that as far of the Institute of Project Management, the Act provides clear guidelines on the rules for project management.

“What is required is strict enforcement and Implementation. I think if we are to enforce the law on project management and implementation, Nigeria will be able to sing a new song in the country and said the rate of abandoned projects will be reduced to the bearest minimum,” she said.