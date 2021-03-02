By Jerry Emmanson |

The 12th Edition of Project START, an empowerment programme by Mumsbooth has empowered over 120 women in Abuja.

The programme which held at the Abuja IDP Camp on February 25th 2021, focused on helping women and children learn business, vocational and entrepreneurial skills to help them start a business.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Convener, Mrs Martha Tawiyah said the organisation was moved after it paid a visit to the camp in December 2020. “We got there discovered there was need for the women there to learn how to start their businesses.

“They had learned several skills from different organizations in the past but didn’t know how to turn those skills to a business.”

“We had 120 women present and they were taught the basic steps to take to move forward.”

Tawiyah who expressed delight in the impact of the training said, “We are happy the women left with an understanding of what to do and have promised to take active steps therein.

We will follow up with them and show case and boost their products on the internet so they can be found.”

She however called for support to further empower the women who are in dire need for funding to grow their businesses so they can cater for their families.