For decades, hunger and malnutrition remains part of the basic challenges faced by the common man and creates a trap from which displaced persons cannot easily escape. Hunger and malnutrition means less sanity and reduces moral values in the displaced persons’ camps. These camps are thus, prone to disease and the persons of concern are often unable to live a ill-free life.

On a broader perspective, new evidences continues to signal that the number of hungry people in the world is growing, reaching 821 million in 2020 or one in every nine people, according to a United Nations’ Report.

If one in every nine persons is hungry in the world, the ratio for displaced persons is sure far bigger than that, therefore I speak for millions of Nigerians when I say, it was a soothing and relieving news to hear about the launch of a Project that will address the immediate challenges around hunger and malnutrition for the displaced persons in Nigeria.

Thursday, September 30th was a historic day for the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) and Nigeria as a whole, as the Honourable Federal Commissioner, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim flagged off the Project Zero Hunger in collaboration with the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) under the leadership of DEPOWA President, Barrister (Mrs) Vickie Irabor Esq at Durumi, Asokoro, Karu and Keffi simultaneously.

The determination, zeal and drive by Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim to bring succour to the lives of millions of displaced persons in the country is largely commendable, considering her time at the Commission, her focal programmes have always been about ensuring a sustainable roadmap in making life easy for Persons of Concern.

For her, the Project Zero Hunger is a module to reduce excess food donation and align other areas of handouts with the Commission’s sister agencies. “You can’t just keep giving them food, they have other basic and hygienic needs too and their health and mental well-being matters to us a lot”, she stressed.

Her speech at the launch of the Project Zero Hunger further delineates her unwavering commitment in ensuring the Project is a success, which reads thus:

“Food Insecurity is an issue of global concern. With recent statistics of almost 3 million internally displaced persons in Nigeria who are victims of both man-made and natural disasters, over 73, 000 registered refugees residing in Nigeria from over 23 countries and about 500, 000 Nigeria refugees awaiting repatriation from Cameroon, Niger, Chad, Libya, Mali and other countries.”

“It has become alarmingly imperative to critically assess the economic and social realities of Persons of Concern with a view to proffering lasting and durable solutions. Lasting and durable solutions are in tandem with the 2nd Goal of the United Nations Agenda for Sustainable Development and the African Union’s Agenda 2030 which seeks sustainable solutions to end hunger and poverty in all its forms.”

“Nigeria has been categorized among the countries threatened by the risk of famine, with most of our persons of concerns (internally displaced persons, refugees, asylum seekers, stateless persons and returnees) being at high risk of hunger and malnutrition. The urgent need to achieve food security, have given high importance to The Project Zero Hunger initiative.”

“The Project Zero Hunger as a necessity will help streamline and enhance the accessibility, distribution and availability of mainly food and non-food items to satisfy the immediate nutritional needs of all Persons of Concern using the Food Care Packs. This Project will promote an integrated and whole of society approach which gives everyone the opportunity to complement the Federal Government’s effort especially in feeding our persons of concern”.

“At least one person can feed one person of concern (Each one, Feed One), thus addressing the immediate challenges around hunger and malnutrition for our Persons of Concern. This will be allowing the Commission to deploy more resources towards durable and sustainable solutions.”

“The Project Zero Hunger will also create a forum for different stakeholders to collaborate and support the Commission in mobilizing additional resources to positively make better impact in their lives while eliminating waste, reducing vulnerability, addressing issues of compromise and the duplication of efforts that was evident in the previous distribution of food and non-food items to our Persons of Concern.”

“Finally, I hope that today inspires more ideas and ways that can make this Project more effective and impactful and I hope we make history not just today, but as we carry on working for the greater good, positively enriching, impacting and transforming lives of our Persons of Concern in the little ways that humanity will never forget.”

Like we all know, displacement is often a survival mechanism, when fleeing is the only resort people have in order to avoid imminent danger or hardship. However, displacement also tends to make people vulnerable, often exacerbating the difficulties they already face as a result of the surrounding – armed conflict or violence. Displaced persons are torn away from their usual surroundings and social support networks and hunger is one of their biggest problems as such. Food is everything.

The loss of income, possessions and other valuables incapacitates internally displaced persons and results in returnees and migrants inability to meet even their most basic needs in a predictable way or to have access to basic services. It is our collective duty to help the government and the Commission bring back smiles to the faces of these persons by feeding them – through the Project Zero Hunger.

No doubt that as the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons gains hugely from the appointment of this first-class achiever, NAPTIP has somewhat lost in exclusively benefitting from her industry, compassion and excellence of character. It is to the pride of Nasarawa State, Nigeria’s home of solid minerals, that its illustrious daughter is making her extremely proud with the unprecedented achievements she is recording in her present post.

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim is a leader of the present and the future. Her example will go a long way in proving that some young politicians can achieve much more than what technocrats can ever do. Nigerians wishes this illustrious daughter of Nigeria the best as she trudges ahead in the onerous task of enlisting Nigeria among the greatest nations of the world to cater for displaced persons, using the instrumentality of her office and personal example.

– Sadiq is special adviser, Media and Publicity to the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons.