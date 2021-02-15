ADVERTISEMENT

By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dumnamene Dekor, has declared that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, within the span of his administration, silenced all critics by providing people-friendly projects with more still in the pipeline.

Dekor, who represents Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House, made the declaration at the weekend at Bori, headquarters of Khana local government area of Rivers State.

He expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would win all units in Khana local government area, as countdown to the April 17, 2021 l ocal government council elections begin in the state.

The federal lawmaker stated that his confidence stems from the fact that PDP has won the hearts of Ogoni having delivered the dividend of democracy to them.

Dekor said: “As a matter of fact, we don’t have any other political party to contend with. What we have are little groups and they are ready to collapse into what we are doing.

“Our chairmanship candidate would leverage on what our Governor has done for the people in all the nooks and crannies of Khana local government area of Rivers State.

“As you can see, we are presently standing on the (Sakpenwa/Bori) Road that was just recently commissioned. This alone would attract as many people as possible in Ogoni to vote for the PDP.

“So, our party’s candidate would have a smooth sail in the April polls because he would leverage on what the governor has done for us.”

He attributed the general acceptance of the PDP chairmanship candidate in the area, Dr. Thomas Bari-Ere to the overwhelming love that exists in the party.

The lawmaker said: “It is because we love ourselves. The people of Khana have come to demonstrate the fact that we love ourselves. And to that extent, everybody has said ‘let him (Dr. Bari-Ere) fly the flag of the party.

“You can see, we all thronged into this place and agreed that this is where we are going and we know we will not be disappointed.”