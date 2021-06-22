As part of measures to strengthen the integrity of election process in the country, prominent Nigerians have called for electoral reforms that would bring about an e-voting system in the country.

Advertisements





Speaking in an exclusive chat with LEADERSHIP in Lagos, they pointed out that the integrity of the nation’s democracy will continue to be in doubt if its election system is not sufficiently robust to withstand a variety of fraudulent behaviours and transparent for voters and candidates to accept the results of an election.

The former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, former Deputy Governor in Ogun State, Senator Adegbenga Kaka and former Minister of Works Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe who spoke at separate interviews said Nigeria is overdue for e-voting system.

Chief George said, ‘’We must change the process of voting to electronic voting, this will allow Nigerians outside the country the opportunity to vote. This bill has been before the National Assembly for some time, they should pass the Bill into law.

If we start using electronic voting, it will reduce manipulation of votes. Many Nigerians have stopped voting because their vote doesn’t count.’’

Also speaking, Senator Gbenga Kaka said, ‘’I am in 100 per cent in support of electronic voting, we are lagging behind in so many respects, the world is moving, if it could be accomplished in another sphere, I see no reason why we should not implement it here in Nigeria.

Advertisements

‘’Even the largest democracy India has been practicing it for decades. I don’t know why our own should be an exception. The only thing is that the Infrastructural facilities are readily available. Even the data capturing machine for registration of voters had to be powered with the small generators, so electricity is not available to power it.’’

For Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, ‘’It is apparent that the majority of those who are against free and fair elections, are always against electronic voting, because they know it will expose their weakness and they will be defeated.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’We have 17 percent of voting population participating in the election, and it gets weaker every time, because the people don’t believe in the electoral system again, they don’t believe in government.’’