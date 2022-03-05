In what appears like a new normal, many prominent Nigerians tend to suddenly fall sick while facing trial, especially for financial crimes, claiming to have one medical condition or the other and requesting to be granted bail to go for medical treatment.

And while some of these people may actually be sick, there are speculations that others faked their illness (and even forged their medical reports) to escape prosecution or, at the very least, delay the wheel of justice.

LEADERSHIP Weekend reports that some of them really go to melodramatic levels: Some slump or faint; some use crutches; some attend the criminal trial on wheelchairs, or walk gingerly, assisted by multiple aides, while a few of them have even been conveyed to court in an ambulance. Still some either collapsed in custody or sought bail on health grounds during the process of questioning, trial or detention – all in a bid to impress it on the authorities that they should rather be facing the doctor than the judge, as well as to win public sympathy.

Those who fall into this category include former governors and ministers, ex-security chiefs, and even captains of industry.

LEADERSHIP Weekend, however, states that while there could be those with genuine health conditions that incapacitate them at the point of trial, the trend now appears to be a norm, with some people finding it hilarious and a source of banter on social media.

LEADERSHIP Weekend brings you the list of some of those who reported health conditions at the point of prosecution.

Tafa Balogun

Record shows that Tafa Balogun, a former Inspector General of Police, fainted in court while standing trial for corruption. He was charged with embezzlement, bribe-taking, and laundering more than $98 million. In a plea bargain agreement later, Balogun pleaded guilty to failing to declare his assets. The court sentenced him to six months in prison and ordered his assets seized.

Cecilia Ibru

In September 2009, Cecilia Ibru, former CEO of the now-defunct Oceanic Bank plc, collapsed in the dock while the charges against her were being read out. Her collapse, however, could only delay proceedings for a few minutes while she was attended to by her doctor. In 2010, she was sentenced by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos to 18 months imprisonment on a three-count charge of negligence, reckless granting of credit facilities running into billions of dollars and mismanagement of depositors’ funds. She was also to forfeit assets to the value of N191 billion.

Ibru’s reported ill-health, however, did not end at trial. The court, after sentencing the convict, said she should be returned to Redington Hospital, Victoria Island, Lagos, from where she was brought to court to continue with her treatment until she was fit to return to prison.

Haliru Mohammed Bello

In January 2016, a former national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Haliru Mohammed Bello, appeared before a Federal High Court in Abuja on N300 million corruption charges, which was part of several similar cases emanating from alleged illicit funding of the 2015 election through a former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki.

Patrick Akpobolokemi

Still in 2016, a former director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Patrick Akpobolokemi , appeared before a Federal High Court in crutches when he was to be prosecuted on alleged N2.6 billion fraud. Two years later in 2018, an appeal court discharged and acquitted him.

Femi Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani- Kayode, a former minister of aviation, was said to have slumped while in EFCC detention in 2016. Though going about as a free man, he has remained on trial for N4.9 billion he allegedly obtained through the former NSA, Sambo Dasuki.

Last week, the second prosecution witness in a forgery trial involving Fani-Kayode testified at the Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, that Fani-Kayode, allegedly gave her N820,000 to procure four forged medical reports.

She also claimed that the former minister dictated what the content of the medical reports should be.

The EFCC is prosecuting Fani-Kayode on a 12-count charge of procurement of a fabricated medical report.

Ada Ugo-Ngali

In January 2017, Ada Ugo-Ngali, as managing director of Ontario Oil and Gas Limited, fainted at the Lagos High Court in Ikeja after being convicted of N754 million oil subsidy scam by the court. She was reported to have slumped as the judge was about to pronounce the sentence. She was later sentenced to a jail term of 10 years and ordered to refund N754 million to the federal government. Her conviction was, however, quashed by an appeal court ruling in February 2018, following her appeal to be discharged on the ground that she cannot be sentenced in the absence of her co-accused.

Diezani Alison-Madueke

The flamboyant former minister of petroleum, Diezani Alison – Madueke has been under investigation over allegations of money laundering and bribery.

She was accused of embezzling billions of Naira during her tenure between 2021-2015 when Nigeria was recognised as Africa’s biggest crude producer.

Alison-Madueke, on her part, claimed to be sick of breast cancer and was receiving treatment in London, UK, and so cannot face trial at home. She is reported to have bought the citizenship of the Dominican Republic to get immunity from trial.

Sambo Dasuki

Former national security adviser (NSA), Col Sambo Dasuki (rtd), was charged to court for illegal possession of arms and for stealing a whooping $2 billion allocated to facilitate the purchase of weapons to aid the Nigerian military fight the dreaded Boko Haram terrorist group

Mr. Ahmed Raji (SAN), the lead attorney for Mr. Dasuki pleaded that his client’s passport be released to allow him to travel for three weeks for treatment of his “budding cancer.” Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Court Abuja granted Dasuki’s request for his passport to be released to enable him receive treatment abroad. Although his request was granted, he was rearrested by the DSS.

Angry at the re-arrest of Dasuki, Justice Ademola fumed: “Court order must be obeyed. What is wrong in the defendant traveling and coming back to face trial? Only a fit person can stand trial and investigation.”

Ibrahim Lamorde

Ibrahim Lamorde, a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

In the same year, the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions commenced investigations over allegations of diversion of funds by the former EFCC boss, which the committee later revealed amounted to over N1 trillion recovered over a period of time from looters of public treasury.

While his trial was on, he also claimed he was ill and was, thereafter, flown abroad for treatment for an undisclosed ailment in November 2015.

Olisa Metuh

On May 21, 2018, Olisa Metuh, former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was arrested in 2016 by EFCC over N400 million he and his company Destra Investment Limited allegedly received from the office of the NSA in 2014.

Following his sudden collapse in court, the presiding judge, Justice Okon Abang, suspended proceedings for almost half an hour to enable medical officials attend to him.

On February 5, 2018, Metuh appeared in court in a stretcher after Justice Abang ruled that he would have his bail revoked if he didn’t show up for the continuation of his trial. Again, on March 14, 2018, Metuh appeared in court on a wheelchair. And on May 21, 2018, he collapsed while making his way to the dock for cross-examination.

He was said to be have had a spinal cord ailment for which a doctor recommended surgery as definitive treatment and referred him to a London hospital. He was mostly on admission in various hospitals while facing trial.

Metuh was later found guilty of money laundering and sentenced to seven years in prison on February 25, 2020. The Appeal Court, however, overturned his conviction and ordered a fresh trial.

Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia

Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, a former judge, slumped in court in December 2018, shortly before the commencement of her trial by the EFCC for allegedly receiving $793,800 in several tranches from different sources between 2012 and 2015, as well as N5 million bribes to influence a case. In May 2019, a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos was told she was on admission at a Lagos hospital and could not stand trial.

Dino Melaye

A former senator cum drama king, Dino Melaye, is arguably one of the most dramatic politicians in Nigeria.

In April 2018, Melaye jumped out of a moving police van as he was being transported to face criminal charges in Kogi State.

After refusing to honour a police invitation for about eight days over an investigation into certain assassination attempt claims levelled against him, Dino Melaye slumped in January 2019 as police officers were arresting him.

On January 4, 2019, Melaye surrendered to the police after a seven-day siege on his Maitama, Abuja, residence. Police officers had invaded his Abuja home on Friday, December 28, 2018 to arrest him for his alleged involvement in the shooting of a police officer, Danjuma Saliu, a Sergeant in July in 2018.

Minutes after he surrendered, Melaye slumped and was assisted to the police car. On arrival at the police headquarters, he appeared very weak and could not walk by himself and had to be helped into the office where he slumped again, breathing heavily. He was said to be asthmatic.

Also, in 2019, Senator Dino Melaye slept outside the DSS hospital after he was moved there by police personnel, insisting that he would not enter the DSS medical facility until he was told why he was moved from the Police Hospital in Abuja.

Major General Hakeem Otiki (rtd)

Major general Hakeem Otiki, who was general officer commanding 8 Division, Nigerian Army, appeared in uniform in a wheelchair during his trial in the General Court Martial (GCM) over charges of stealing between N400 million and N600 million meant for military operations. In June 2020, he was found guilty and recommended for dismissal from service.

Ex-Governor Fayose

Former governor of Ekiti State, Peter Ayodele Fayose, is best known for one of his famous lines, “I am in pains, I am in severe pains” which was aired on national television.

Fayose cried while speaking on Channels Television in 2018, saying he was in pain after he was allegedly “shot at” and manhandled by security agents.

He then broke down into tears, lamenting, “I cannot take this anymore” before crawling away from the camera.

A few lines from his script; “How can I be governor of Ekiti State and be treated like this in my own country? My people, I call on all of you: stand and remain standing. I will go back to the hospital for a while to rest…I am having a lot of pains, but I prefer to bear these pains because of you. I prefer to bear these pains because of you…” Fayose said amidst sobs.

Thereafter, Lere Olayinka, his spokesman then, said his principal lost consciousness and was taken to the Government House Clinic after policemen fired teargas canisters into Government House.

Daniel Pondei

Although not a politician, Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei, a former acting managing director of the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), in July, fainted during a public hearing by the House of Representatives Committee probing allegations of financial recklessness in the commission.

His dramatic collapse, which was captured on live TV, occurred when he was being asked to explain why the commission under his leadership made huge payments to companies without appropriation.

Pondei had been grilled for over an hour when he slowly slumped over his desk, appearing to faint.

Shockingly, a few hours later he replied to critics who described his action as shameful, saying, “I had an unexplained, unexpected health challenge. It is ridiculous to think that people believed I was acting. I would not pray for anyone to experience what I went through. I do not run from issues. I have put all that behind me.”

Abdulrasheed Maina

The former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina on December 20, 2020 collapsed in court while standing trial on a 12-count charge of fraud and money laundering before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The incident occurred weeks after he was extradited from the Niger Republic after he jumped bail and escaped the country.

Maina’s purported ill-health was a major reason for his prolonged trial. In 2019, a medical expert testified to his inability to appear before the court due to health reasons, and at another instance, his lawyer said Maina was bleeding during a court sitting.

He was later jailed eight years for N2bn pension fraud.

DCP Abba Kyari

The suspended deputy commissioner of police DCP Abba Kyari is the latest addition to public officials that have created a dramatic scene during a court trial. He claimed sickness in court

Kyari is a celebrity police officer who was awarded the recognition of a super cop by the country’s lawmakers. He rose to stardom as a result of brilliant performances credited to his name.

The once celebrated super cop was arrested by the NDLEA on February 14, 2022 for his alleged links with drug-related crimes.

Lawyer to the embattled super cop, Cynthia Ikena, told Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja that her client is a diabetic and a hypertensive patient and sought his bail, which was declined.

Kyari had already been suspended for his alleged involvement with alleged fraudster Ramon Abbas a.k.a. Hushpuppi, who is currently facing charges of money laundering by the United States Government.

Meanwhile, speaking on the issue, a senior lawyer, Seidu Jibrin, said, “It is important we realise that corrupt or alleged corrupt people will always undermine justice and because of judicial corruption (itself), and the inability of the judiciary to properly investigate and interrogate the condition which the accused is pretending or presenting, this continues to give room to the laughable action.

Jibrin said rather than show remorse and stand trial, top shots facing trial would rather find easy, perhaps inglorious ways of escaping justice.

Court Should Not Grant Medical Trip Requests Without Confirming Claim Of Ill-health – SAN, Others

Amidst growing requests among accused persons standing trial for permission to travel abroad for medical treatment, some lawyers in the country have called for caution.

According to them, while it is important to look at the requests to ascertain whether they are genuine or not, care should be taken not to frustrate trials.

Some lawyers who spoke to LEADERSHIP Weekend said justice can only be delayed, it can’t be denied.

According to them, the court is expected to believe the statement of an accused person in an affidavit as the truth and nothing but the truth, but if it is discovered that he lied on oath, there are consequences.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Abdul Balogun, said lack of better equipped hospitals in the country is the reason behind the request for foreign medical trips.

He said a court is not supposed to doubt an affidavit of the accused person.

Balogun said, “The court can only take action and take necessary steps to address the situation if, at the end of the day, it was discovered that the accused lied on oath.

‘’One of the ways to also fast-track the justice delivery system is to fix our health sector. If the health sector is fixed, no accused person will seek permission to travel abroad for medical care because whatever treatment he is going for, he can also get it here and that will hasten their trial.’’

But to constitutional lawyer, Barrister Sylvanus U. Okomar, the country is not yet ready to deal with corrupt public officers.

According to him, some of the excuses by accused persons to delay or frustrate their trials should not be entertained.

‘’Some trials of public servants in this country have lasted for over 15 years, and justice delayed, as they say, is justice denied.

“Some cases have even been forgotten. We only saw the beginning, we could not see the end because, at some point, some of these things we are talking about played out and the case was aborted,” he said.

A Kaduna-based lawyer, Momodu B. Abbot, said some of the requests for medical trips should be thoroughly investigated before they are granted.

He said if the country continued in this direction, it would not go anywhere with the fight against corrupt people.

‘’If we were serious about the fight against corruption, most people in power today should be behind bars,’’ he said.

Forging Medical Report Unethical, But Incarceration Can Cause Mental Illness – Medical Expert

Reacting to this issue, the president, Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria, and chapter chairman, West African College of Physicians, Prof. Taiwo James Obindo, said forging a medical report is a misdemeanor and any doctor involved in such a crime should be referred to the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) for disciplinary action.

“I don’t know exactly what the law prescribes at present, but the truth is that they will be penalized, suspended for some time, and withdrawal of licence for some time,” he explained.

Obindo noted that the issue of fake and forged medical reports is not limited to politicians and prominent Nigerians facing trial.

“We are talking about politicians, but even those going for NYSC are known to be getting fake, forged medical reports to be exempted or to be mobilised to another place.

“So, it is common in the country but I can say that a truly trained doctor would ordinarily not do such.”

The physician, however, cited the possibility of mental health illness, saying incarceration alone is a significant stress factor which could cause an individual to have a mental health issue.