By ALIYU MUSA, Damaturu

Yobe State governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has charged the newly appointed chairman and members of the Governing Councils of the tertiary institutions in the state, to work towards changing mediocrity and incompetence at the institutions in the state.

Buni made the call while inaugurating the chairmen and members of the Boards of five tertiary institutions in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

The governor represented by the Commissioner of Higher Education,

Professor Muhammad Mukaila, said as people selected to help improve services in the institutions, the chairmen and members should work towards encouraging competency and meritocracy for better results.

“I, therefore, call on chairmen and members of the Governing Council to have respect for rule of law and due process in order to change mediocrity and incompetence in our institution to meritocracy and target-driven purposeful governance.

“You should work hard and carry out your assignment with professionalism, dedication, sincerity and patriotism and to be guided by their conditions of appointment as contained in your letters of engagement,” he said.

Buni restated the commitment of his administration towards repositioning the education standard in the state even as he charged the members of the governing councils to justify the confidence reposed in them by the government.

“You should know that your appointments come at a time when my present administration is working assiduously to reverse the dwindled standard of our education sector from basic and secondary school levels of education to tertiary education in Yobe State,” he added.

The chairmen of the Governing Councils are Hon. Hassan ELbadawi, Mai Idriss Aloma Polytechnic Geidam; Makama A. Gashu’a, College of Agriculture Science and Technology Gujba; Alhaji Ibrahim Abba Geidam, Umar Suleiman College of Education Gashu’a; Engineer Kati Machina, College of Administration and Technology Potiskum, and Shiek Kashim Abdullahi Damagum, College of Education and Legal Studies Nguru.