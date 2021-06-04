Senate President Ahmad Lawan has said that insecurity and political instability in Nigeria are being aggravated by people cynically projecting ethnic, religious, cultural and geographical diversities.

Lawan also lamented that the spate of insecurity in recent times had taken “an alarming dimension with killings, kidnappings and wanton attacks on public facilities becoming daily events in many parts of the country.”

The Senate President made the remarks in a speech delivered yesterday in Abuja at the 10th Anniversary and 2020 Impact Series Awards of Blueprint Newspapers in Abuja.

While speaking on the ongoing constitution review exercise, Senator Ahmad disclosed that the National Assembly had received hundreds of memoranda from across the country and many bills proposed for consideration.

According to him, the exercise seeks to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions such as the Legislature and the Judiciary at the national and subnational levels, the local government system, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and civil society.

He explained that the move would check abuses and strife responsible for holding back the development of Nigeria’s economy and polity.

Lawan also challenged the Nigerian media to set an agenda for a brighter tomorrow for the country.

He acknowledged that the media had a crucial role to play in averting national crises and anarchy through positive actions that douse tension across the country and stabilize the polity.

Lawan, who chaired the occasion, said efforts must be made by the media to provide proper context to issues, as doing so would, in turn, ensure national unity and reshape public opinion.

He, therefore, called on the media in Nigeria to reaffirm their faith in Nigeria and rededicate themselves to their role as the fourth estate of the realm.

The chairman of Blueprint Newspapers, Mohammed Idris, said the paper over the years had devoted itself to the promotion of an egalitarian society.