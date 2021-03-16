By Nkechi Isaac, Abuja

Gemstones are one of the key economic and industrial minerals in Nigeria. They are natural organic matter, minerals or stones, which are present in igneous rocks and alluvial gravels. They are substance of beauty when cut and polished for jewelry and they are part of alternative and complementary medicine from pre-historic times. Most gemstones are rare to be found and hard, although, there are some soft minerals used in jewellery because of their lustre or other physical properties that have aesthetic value.

Nigeria has deposits of different gemstones including corundum, beryl, quartz and its varieties, tourmaline, garnet, aquamarine, topaz, spine, etc. Some of the gemstones like sapphire, emerald, aquamarine, beryl, tourmaline, zircon, and garnet amongst others are the world’s most scarce precious gems. Most of the deposits are available in very large commercial quantities in the country. Nigeria’s tourmaline for instance, comes out in multiple colours from the same pit and the quantity is usually in kilogrammes and tonnes. Nigeria’s paraiba tourmaline found in Oyo and Nasarawa states, for instance, could go for as much as $5,000.00 per grammeap. Also, precious gems like beryl, aquamarine, sapphires, zircon in bubble-gum, pink and water melon tourmaline grades from green to red can only be sourced from Tibet, Nigeria, Afghanistan and Brazil.

With this high demand for gemstones, Nigeria has the potential to grow her economy through the gemstones sector.

Speaking on the gemstone sector in Nigeria, an expert from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr Sunday Apeh, said the business sector of the gemstone industry in Nigeria does not contribute its quota of income generation to the nation, adding the sector must be overhauled to ensure an effective gemstone value chain development by developing incentives that would revive the sector and accelerate its growth and development.

This, according to him, will include provision of adequate facilities to promote testing the quality of minerals. The usual path a gem takes in getting to the client is from the mining pit to dealers, to jewelry manufacturers, to retailers, and finally, to the customers. Nigeria only operates in the first two stages of the process, which is artisanal mining and uncoordinated rough gemstones dealers.

According to him, for the gemstone to arrive at the final customer fit for jewelry, major steps which are included in the path are involved in the processing such as panning, cleaving, bruiting, polishing, and final inspection. Gemstones in its natural state has a highly irregular geometry and include many contaminations. The artisanal miners sometimes sell directly to cutters and treaters. In the case of Nigeria, cutters and treaters are not readily available.

He said as a result, local miners have no access to cutters or treaters and sell directly to marketers or rough dealers who then transport it to cutters in cutting centers in Thailand, Srilanka and India.

“Other challenges of this industry include the absence of facilities for certification and identification of gemstones. Available information shows that no West African country producing gemstones, including Nigeria, has a laboratory that certifies and identifies gemstones. Foreign investors can help develop the Nigeria gemstone path to reach the stages of jewelry production and sales to consumers. This will increase the capacity utilization of the sector and enable it to contribute up to 10 per cent of the GDP of the country by the year 2030 if each aspect of the value chain is fully developed.

“Consequently, there is need for adequate regulation of the industry. The industry has been operating below capacity as artisanal and small-scale miners’ man mining operations in the country and dominating the gemstone production. In addition, gems dealers and marketers smuggle the stones out of the country thereby evading taxation. Given the current average price of US$1,200 per ounce of gold in the international market, Nigeria is losing an unaccounted sum of US$4,232,40 per day to illegal mining,” he said.

Apeh added that a new association of jewelers called Gemologists and Jewelers Association of Nigeria had been formed while the Gemstones Miners and Marketers Association of Nigeria (GMMAN) was also established to organize the artisanal miners and gemstones dealers in order to improve the sector.

He pointed out that retailers dealing in real jewelry in Nigeria were few and hardly have outlets, saying they deal with their customers on a face-to-face basis. He explained that efforts were being made to increase the number of genuine retailers locally. Government has also released N39 billion intervention fund for the sector, but experts are of the opinion that the fund is not enough to boost the development of the sector, he further stated.

In addition, he said efforts should be made to encourage utilization of locally produced jewelries, adding most women and jewelry users use local goldsmiths to design and produce their jewelry before 1970 in Nigeria. But in the 1970s and 80s, there was an influx of imported imitation jewelry. The use of imitation jewelry led to the lack of patronage of local goldsmiths, he lamented.

“Despite the numerous challenges, the gemstone sector has much potential that could contribute to the human and economic development of a country. The problem is that we have talked about challenges and potentials for too long. Now is the time for systematic action to the benefit of the economy and living standard of the citizenry. It is full of opportunities, and the involvement of the private sector will lead to its evolution. For effective gemstone value chain development, miners should be provided with support services such as reforms of the organization sector, capacity building, advocacy of workers right, and availability and accessibility to finance.

“If the Nigerian market is developed to purchase the homemade processed gems, there will be a multiplier effect that will have great economic benefits that is capable of inducing development in the mining sector. Also, there is the need to improve on policies as it affects the gemstones sector and redefine the concept of illegal artisanal mining in order to bring a significant number of the miners into the formal sector,” he added.

Speaking during a media interaction with journalists in his office in Abuja, the director-general of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Prof. Hussaini Doko Ibrahim, said the council, in view of the myriad of problems and challenges facing the gemstone sector had put in place a number of programmes and projects to complement other initiatives by government bodies and private sector operatives to overhaul the gemstone value chain in the country.

He said the investment arm of the council which is known as Business Innovations Centre (BIC) had formed partnership with Aku Engineering Limited and Mina Stones Ltd to establish a gemstone buying centre at the African University of Science and Technology (AUST) Abuja, adding the gemstone buying centre would create a standard market that would bring together gemstone producers and buyers when commissioned.

“Already, the centre has been very active in providing services to its customers. A number of gemstone miners and buyers would now depend on its services to concretize arrangements and prices. Furthermore, in order to improve the value of gemstones in the market, a lapidary had been set up since 2016 in collaboration with Mina Stones Ltd and FIRAM Investment Ltd for which with the collaborators a special purpose vehicle, called Century Cuts Ltd was established.

“The Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) was created and registered with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) under the name ‘’Century Cuts Limited’’. Equity shareholding of BIC in Century Cuts is 35 per cent while that of Mina Stones is 40 per cent and FIRAM Investment is 25 per cent. BIC provided equipment, Mina Stones provided infrastructure and FIRAM Investment Ltd. provided the furnishing.

“The company is expected to be at the African University of Science and Technology where the Gemstone and Minerals Buying Centre is located. All these are due for official commissioning soonest. We expect the centre to be the centre of excellence in training and the coordinating body for the private sector. We will be inviting other interested private sector operatives to join in,” he said.

The RMRDC boss pointed out the aim of the project was to render skills acquisition training in gemology and jewelry manufacturing. To further promote activities in this sector, he said the council in collaboration with a number of other partners started the African Gemstones and Jewellery Exhibition and Seminar (AGJES) as an annual event to showcase the best of Nigerian and African gemstones, precious metals and jewellery. Currently, it is the only programme in the country that brings over 200 jewellers, gemstone suppliers and gem mining industry experts together once a year to network, share business ideas, showcase trends and shape the outlook for the future of the industry.

Its mission, according to him, is to highlight issues which are plaguing the gem and jewellery industry in Nigeria and Africa, to unearth and bring to the fore the immense opportunities in this sector, and engage key stakeholders to seek out practical solutions for implementation in order to create an impact on the industry today that would lead to a clear path of change in the future.

“The effort is gradually overhauling gemstone value chain in Nigeria in several ways. It is providing training for miners and avenues for bringing together buyers and sellers, thus creating avenue for genuine investors to procure gemstones. It is also minimizing illegal exportation by providing fair prices for miners. The impact of these developments on post COVID-19 era economic growth in Nigeria will be high. It will also facilitate job and wealth creation and increase the contribution of the sector to GDP,” he added.