Propak West Africa said it is set to hold its 2021 exhibition in attracting more than 80 businesses and also improving sustainability of the manufacturing sector

The Organiser in a statement to LEADERSHIP yesterday said that “Returning to Lagos from September 14 to September 2021, Propak West Africa promises to re-energise the packaging, printing, plastics and food processing industry and act as the catalyst to get the manufacturing sector moving once again.”

According to the release, with 3,500 visitors expected at the exhibition next month all eager to meet with the 80 or so brands from the region and around the globe, all of whom will be providing the missing links for supply chains to get back up to full speed.

“Companies who will be showcasing their products this year include Atlas Copco, Bobst, Canon, CIS Buro, Exact Solutions, Fas Agro, Ishida, Miele, Neofyton, Reifenhauser to name but a few.”

It added that “Alongside the exhibition and the multitude of equipment available to view onsite, the Propak West Africa conference will also be returning. This year the focus is largely on improving the sustainability of the sector, utilising new practices developed in recent years and providing examples of how these can be applied in Nigeria.”

It stated that “The speaker line up is as strong as ever, with PwC Nigeria moderating many of the panel sessions and onboard as the Strategic Conference Partner. Their insight and knowledge has helped to shape the agenda and this has meant speakers are joining from many of the leading companies in the industry including FCMB, Guinness Nigeria, BUA Group, Bobst and Grand Cereals to name just a few.

“On top of these sessions TetraPak West Africa are sponsoring the event and will be running a session dedicated to sustainability and innovation that promises to be enlightening and one not to be missed.”

It noted further that “In addition to the usual interactions and network building that Propak West Africa provides onsite, this year for the first time the organisers are launching a networking platform that allows and encourages exhibitors and visitors alike to reach out and connect with each other digitally ahead of the exhibition, with access to the complete exhibitor and visitor list once registered.

“Propak West Africa will of course run in full accordance with these measures as well as implementing best practices learnt across the Montgomery Groups global portfolio of events. This is to ensure the safety of all attendees remains paramount while offering the opportunity to reconnect with industry peers.”