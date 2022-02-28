LEADERSHIP investigation revealed that regulatory lapses, inflationary pressures, high cost of logistics, currency devaluation, forex shortage, among others have aggravated the hike in cement prices across the country.

Currently, the price of cement as witnessed in many parts of the country has risen many times in the past from N1,800 now to about N5,000.

This is even as construction business experts have called for government interventions in regulating the prices of building materials in the built sector to plug the leakages of high inflation while consumers have also expressed worries about the incessant hike in building reinforcements in the construction business sector in the country.

Indeed, the cost of other building materials have also skyrocketed nationwide due to currency devaluation that has made importation cost rise.

The Nigeria cement industry as at the end of 2020 had three major players dominating the market space, with Dangote Cement PLC being the leader wielding 60.6 per cent of the market share with a localized installed capacity of 29.3mjllion MT, Lafarge Africa PLC having 21.8 per cent share with a production capacity of 10.5million MT, and BUA Group accounts for 17.6 per cent share and 8.0mtpa.

With the three key dominant players of indigenous producers of cement in the country, the operators attributed the upward price movement to production challenges, adding that, it was engaging stakeholders in the industry to address the relevant issue.

The operators decried that the rising cost of building materials has far reaching effect on the nation’s economy as it poses major threat to revamp critical reforms in the housing sector to bridge the housing deficit shortfall.

Apparently, inflationary pressures is hitting the real estate market without no adequate buffers to suppress the shocks as foreign investors and organised private sector operators have urged the government and critical stakeholders in the economy to take urgent steps to address the rising cost of building reinforcements by working closely to build conversations around the Ease of doing business.

The real estate sector is grappling with challenges of market inflation, price shocks in cement production and other reinforcements by indigenous investors and with the unavailability of raw materials and the procurement of substandard building products, the challenges are glaring for everybody to see.

Nigeria’s housing deficit

A World Bank report estimated that 75 per cent of the housing deficit in Nigeria affected families who earned less than three times the minimum wage. It noted that some of these people have to spend as much as 60 per cent of their average disposable income on rented apartments. This figure is higher than the 20 to 30 per cent recommended by the United Nations.

Similarly, a report by the Central Bank of Nigeria showed that in 1991, the country’s housing deficit was about seven million units but by 2007, the figure rose to 12 million units and currently sits at about 17 million housing deficit. The World Bank estimated that about N59.5 trillion was needed to tackle the country’s housing deficit.

In 2018, the World Bank further noted that to solve Nigeria’s housing deficit problem, about 700,000 housing units were required to be built annually over 20 years to accommodate the increasing population.

Experts’ reactions

To address the concerns, REDAN auditor, and chief executive officer of Roccio Carrillo, Mr Emmanuel Oyelowo said government needs to address the issues of price regulatory frameworks in the country, adding that, nothing is being regulated anymore in the country when further increased and that’s why prices of goods continue to surge in astronomical proportions, hence, causing more inflation.

Oyelowo asserted that government needs to check the regulatory lapses and uptick of price movement in the built economy while stating that, if Cement is removed from the prohibition list, the prices of cement will crash and cement will go back to N1,500.

Commenting on the issue, policy analyst and development expert, Mr. Ugo Aliogo argued that, government needs to build conversation around the Ease of doing business in the country, adding that, this will bring stakeholders, Industrialists and key players of the economy to synergize and work closely on how to formulate policies to tackle inflation.

According to him, the rise of commodity price, cost of production and insecurity issues determine production quota and prices in the market, hence, government and critical stakeholders needs to make concrete efforts in the area of ease of doing business in the country.

High Renovation Costs

On his part, group MD, ATCO HOMES, Mr. Bartholomew Egbochie, said the spike in the cost of building materials has affected turnkey projects, renovation cost, mortgage plan and high powered maintenance cost in the building sector while urging stakeholders in the organised private sector to key into reforms to implement price cushioning frameworks and make building reinforcements affordable for city developers and private home builders in the built sector.

He also noted that the high cost of building materials has affected maintenance culture of housing units in the real estate market, thus, leaving many houses in dilapidated condition.

Way Out

The experts cautioned against further increments of building reinforcements adding that, this would move landowners to increase rents even as many tenants can no longer meet their current financial standards.

Egbochie posited that government needs to step up plans to incentivise the real estate sector with social housing scheme and low housing intervention support to enable citizens have a meaningful life.

This, he further said, through the sectoral intervention programmes would help real estate players build more affordable housing units for Nigerians.