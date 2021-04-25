BY MARGARET COFFIE, Abuja

The non-involvement of professional surveyors in the development of infrastructure is a major reason for poor cost management in the delivery of projects across the country, a member of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors has said.

Surveyor Imoke Ndem gave the advicee while fielding questions from LEADERSHIP Sunday.

He said, “This is because there is definitely a correlation between effective utilisation of scarce resources in the cost element. Clients are interested in looking at the cost dimension of a project as well as the quality”

Ndem explained that while there existed other critical elements to look out for when handling infrastructure projects, only a professional would efficiently manage these components for successful delivery

He said, “So give us the opportunity to advise and guide you properly on costing and cost management of your projects. That comes in handy and is among the key factors that ensure successful project delivery.”

While explaining that the role of the quantity surveyor in the construction industry as the professional construction cost manager and the unique value addition capability was sometimes overlooked, the surveyor added that some of the reasons can be attributed to low level of visibility of the profession when compared to other allied professions in the industry.

He said, “Unfortunately, overlooking this input has negative effects ranging from costs overrun, challenges in procurement and mismatch between assumed project resourcing and actual requirements.”