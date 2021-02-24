Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has given about N1.5 million to outgoing and incoming National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, members who served at Mercy TV.

Prophet Jeremiah made this donation on Sunday, 21st February 2021, during a unique partner meeting at the Christ MercyLand Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Delta State, Nigeria.

While the outgoing corps members received N1 million, the incoming corps members got a welcome pack of N500,000.

This is a usual giveaway to NYSC corps members posted to this Ministry over time. The General Overseer, Snr. Prophet is dedicated to building and empowering corps members every year as part of his contributions to nation-building to curtail the hardship that youths are passing through after service.

Every year an average of 30 corps members are posted to MERCY TELEVISION company to serve in different departments as their Primary Assignment.

The church provides accommodation and salary for them and at the end of their service year, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin blesses them with additional financial rewards.