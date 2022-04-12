In an attempt to fulfil biblical obligation on treatment of workers, especially on the command of not muzzling an ox while it is treading out the grain and the need to give workers the wages they deserve, Warri, Delta State based billionaire prophet, Jeremiah Fufeyin, has doled out cash and cars for his church workers, saying that Christ Mercy Land Church will not relent in prioritising the welfare of its workers.

Fufeyin, who believes that members should get back part of the tithes they have been paying, stressed that hardworking people do not only deserve commendations but reward for diligence towards service.

According to a report released by the church and made available to journalists, the church has offered close to half a billion naira in cash and vehicle gifts aimed at assuaging the challenges the workers face.

“My workers must be blessed. My workers must be the first beneficiaries of every blessing we get. People are suffering. The way the country is going, we need to be very prayerful and help people,” Fufeyin said.

According to him, he always want the happiness of the workers, hence he makes efforts to shower blessings on the workers for their diligence services in the house of God.

Recall that the cleric had last year presented the sum of N25million to workers of Mercy City Church with additional N4.5million for some departments in the church.

Also, Fufeyin had on about three occasions in the last six months, sponsored the marriages of about 12 persons in the church, providing about N500,000 each to six persons in one occasion and separately provided total sum of about N4.5 million to others.

Within the same of period, the prophet had provided close to 10 cars to dedicated workers.

Four brand new cars were presented to four different Mercy City workers by the Man of God, while two workers of Mercy City were also gifted brand new cars on another occasion and others got thier on a different occasion.