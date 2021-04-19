BY HEMBADOON ORSAR, Makurdi

The Synod of All Nations Evangelism Ministries has described the proposal to introduce wearing of Hijab as part of the military gear of the arm forces and other public institutions as a threat to national unity and cohesion.

National president Christian Association of Clergies in Nigeria (CAC) Archbishop Yimam Orkwar made this known in a communique issued at the end of the First Quarter of the SYNOD held in Makurdi the Benue State capital.

According to him, the Synod also viewed with concern the rising cases of insecurity in the country and appealed to the federal government to support the regional security outfits whose existence will complement the efforts of the police and other security agencies in tackling insecurity headlong.

“Synod also encourages Government to heed to calls for restructuring and address the issue immediately as failure to do so may spell doom for the nation in view of the present agitation for self determination by different nationalities across the country,” he said.

Accordingly, the Synod also regretted the unfortunate incident in Konshisha local government and called on the Nigerian army to exercise restraint in handling the issue and appealed to the youths to be civil and law abiding.

The communique also encouraged believers to sustain prayers for the restoration of peace and stability to Sankera areas and dialogue with parties involved with the hope that lawlessness and violence will soon become a thing of the past.