By Tunde Oguntola |

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the prosecution of electoral offenders had been one of the most challenging tasks for the commission since its establishment.

This is even as the electoral body reiterated its appeal to the National Assembly for the expeditious passage of the Electoral Offences Commission (Establishment) Bill 2021 and the pending review of the electoral legal framework generally.

Speaking at a one-day public hearing on the National Electoral Offences Commission (Establishment) Bill 2021, organised by the Senate committee on INEC yesterday in Abuja, INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, said one of the numerous responsibilities carried out by the commission, the prosecution of electoral offenders,

He said, “For instance, since the 2015 general election, 125 cases of electoral offences were filed in various courts out of which 60 convictions have been secured so far, including the most recent one in Akwa Ibom State.

“The commission would like to see more successful prosecution of offenders, not just of ballot box snatchers and falsifiers of election results but most importantly their sponsors.

“We look forward to the day when highly placed sponsors of thuggery, including party chieftains and candidates that seek to benefit from violations of the law, are apprehended. We believe that the work of the proposed Commission will help in this regard,” he said.