The Olubadan-In-Council yesterday said any aspiring baale, mogaji or jagun in Ibadanland must henceforth, pass integrity test and possess record of past contributions to the ancient metropolis before such appointment is made.

The declaration was part of the decisions reached at the Olubadan-In-Council’s meeting held at the Alarere residence of the Olubadan-designate, Dr. Lekan Balogun and presided over by him.

Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, who briefed newsmen after the meeting, said the decision was in tandem with the policy of the new Olubadan that Ibadan chieftaincy titles would not be for sale during his reign.

Ajibola explained that to drive home the point, the expectant baale, mogaji or jagun would be screened by the members of the Olubadan-in-Council before appointment.

Other issues addressed at the meeting, according to him were the coronation ceremony of the new Olubadan, holding next week and the ensuing promotion of the high chiefs in the Olubadan line, occasioned by the elevation of Otun Olubadan (Dr. Lekan Balogun) to the Olubadan stool.

Ajibola said the meeting, at the instance of the new Olubadan, expanded the coronation committee with the nomination of High Chiefs Lateef Adebimpe, Olubunmi Isioye, Abiodun Kola-Daisi and Hamidu Ajibade as Osi Balogun, Ekerin Balogun, Ekerin Olubadan and Ekarun Olubadan, respectively.

