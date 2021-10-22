A prospective corps member, Miss Joy Onoh Ogochukwu, has been allegedly raped to death by unknown persons at the North Bank area of Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Our correspondent gathered that Joy Onoh, a 24-year-old graduate of Mass Communication of Benue State University awaiting call up from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was murdered when she went to the North Bank after receiving a call to bring her products for sale.

It was also gathered that Joy who was into the business of selling shoes and clothes received a call from her murderer who posed as buyer to bring some clothes for them and she left her house to deliver the goods only for her to be murdered.

When LEADERSHIP Friday visited the house located off Adikpo street, behind NUJ House Makurdi, the mother of the deceased, Mrs Grace Onoh, a widow with three children and a native of Obollo Afor, Enugu State told our correspondent that her daughter left home on Tuesday to deliver turtle neck cloths to some persons at Federal Housing Estate North Bank and that was all.

“We were all here, Joy left the house at about 4:50pm and did not return again. I made frantic efforts to call her phone but someone busied it. Her sister Cynthia also called and this time, it went through but she was crying and asking her sister to send her bank details, but before we could talk the phone was switched off.

“At this time, I was disturbed and it was already night and I quickly ran to the police and reported the matter, but they asked me to come back the next day. The next day, they told me to wait till after 24 hours only to hear by 5pm that her body was found at Federal Low cost in North bank,” she said.

When contacted, the police public relations officer DSP Catherine Anene confirmed the story.

According to her, investigation revealed that Joy was called to deliver goods at Federal Housing North Bank Makurdi by those who pose like they were buyers and in the process, she was murdered.

She said, “Police are working round the clock to unravel the circumstances that led to the killing of Joy.”

It was also gathered that Joy who is the first born of her parents left behind two siblings.