BY ABAH ADAH, Abuja

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has urged residents of Ajijola Anabi community in Ede, Ede-South LGA of the state to ensure adequate protection for the 300KVA, 11/0.415KV transformer installed installed in the area by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) as part of its grid extension programme.

The Governor, who was epresented by the state Commissioner for Rural Development and Community Affairs, Hon. Segun Olanibi, gave the charge in his remark during the commissioning of the transformer.

He said the electrification initiative of the federal government through REA was in line with the economic empowerment agenda of his administration for the people of the state as evident in the project, adding that effort would be made to energise other facilities with electricity.

“I congratulate you on this and urge you all, particulary the community leadership, to ensure the we secure these items so that they can serve well for a long time,” he said.

Delivering his own remark, REA managing director/CEO, Ahmad Ahmad urged the people to take responsibility and optimise the use of the facility and sustain it for economic growth.

“The ultimate goal is for community members to make the best use of this infrastructure. I therefore urge the people of this community to explore all possibilities to impact their lives,” he said.

According to him, providing and increasing energy access to millions of Nigerians through off-grid solutions as mandated by the federal government is critical as the end-goal is to ensure equitable delivery of the socio-economic benefits that will improve lives across the country.

Speaking, the Ajijola Anabi community Secretary, Omotosho Isaac said since the installation of the transformer, they now enjoy quality electricity supply for an average of 9 to 10 hours everyday.

“Electricity supply here before now was very poor. The highest we used to have was about 2 to 3 hours of very low voltage that would make you wish you don’t have it at all because it cannot power most of the domestic electrical appliances.