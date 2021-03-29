By IGHO OYOYO

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) has appealed to the federal government to protect the right of Nigerian workers, so that they can have a secured future after retirement from service.

Padre Mike Umoh, CSN National Director, Directorate of Social Communications who made this call at the farewell get together of one of their senior staff, Otunba Jide Fadugba-Pinheiro, said that there is the need to question why the general psyche to work in Nigeria is so poor and retrogressive.

Umoh said that the challenge goes both ways, that on one hand, to the workers who do not work but desire to be paid in a culture that seeks pleasure without morality and celebrates wealth without work; and to the workers who always seek ways to sabotage and cheat the institution they are meant to serve thereby jeopardizing the growth of the institution.

“We must rise to condemn a system that allows the aged stand, collapse and die while on endless queues under rain and sun in the name of document verification. It is simple logic that a society that does not take care of its retired workers cannot guarantee the loyalty of the younger workers, because, as the Yoruba proverb says, ‘It is the track of the horse ahead that those at the back follow.’

“Among other things, much as there are many laws in place, the willpower to enforce the laws that protect the rights of the workers is weak, while the application of the laws tilt more in favour of the rich and the strong. Mahatma Ghandi must have echoed the Church’s social teachings when he declared that “The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.”

“On the other hand, the social teachings challenge the employers of labour who in their desperation for profit, treat their workers as objects, employers who subject their workers to dehumanizing working conditions and owe them for months unending.

“While we salute many citizens like Otunba who have worked and continue to work assiduously to contribute their quota to the common good, we must not fail to observe that the working situation in our country is very worrisome and leaves much to be desired.

“We must challenge the prevalent narrative in our country where people work hard while young, but in retirement find nothing to fall back on because of unjust policies that rob them of their hard earned savings and entitlements,” he said.

He stressed that CSN rise to condemn a system that encourages unproductivity and laziness and gives more power and control to those who do not work, but squeezes those who work to depression and death.

“We condemn policies that make working for a just and decent living almost impossible. There is no gainsaying the fact that a nation that fails to pay attention to the rights of her workers is courting underdevelopment.

“Baba Otunba, as you are fondly called by everybody in CSN, we thank you for your services to CSN. You are retired, but we know you are not tired, because, as it is said, old soldier never dies. We know you will avail us the chance to informally continue to tap from your wealth of experience as the need may arise,” he said.