Faced with unending attacks by bandits in some villages around Danmusa and Matazu local government areas of Katsina State, a mass protest was staged yesterday by internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The bandits had attacked 45 communities in the area between Friday and Sunday, forcing the residents out of their communities to the Yantumaki town, where they staged a protest.

A resident of the area, who also participated in the protest, told our correspondent that they were protesting to inform the government about their situation for urgent steps to be taken to end the menace.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “We are protesting over insecurity bedevilling our villages, about 45 villages were displaced and settle here at Yantumaki, the bandits had stolen all our cattle, destroyed our houses and we don’t know where to go.

“We are doing this to tell the government to come and rescue us from the hand of bandits by restoring peace to the areas, we have over 45,000 people displaced across the Yantumaki town right now as I’m talking.”

This is coming barely a few days that the state Governor Aminu Masari said insecurity in the state had reduced compared to the previous days.

The bandits also invaded villages in Danmusa and Matazu local government councils of Katsina State, killed five persons, rustled many cattle and destroyed houses worth billions of naira.