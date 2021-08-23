The arrest of the paramount ruler of Azuzuama Kingdom in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, H.R.H Dr. Selky Kile Torughedi, popularly known as Young Shall Grow yesterday by men of the state police command has triggered protests in the state.

The protesters, made up of indigenes of the Azuzuama community, the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) and the Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality (MOSIEND), described the arrest and detention of the traditional ruler as politically motivated and an attempt to instigate violence in the area.

Our correspondent gathered that H.R.H Dr. Selky Kile Torughedi, was selected by the king makers of the community due to his philanthropic nature in the area and involvement in mass empowerment scheme, employment of nurses in community clinics and mass feeding scheme and he is reported to be the most popular candidate elected to occupy the throne.