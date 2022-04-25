Hell was let loose in Kajola community in Odigbo local government area of Ondo State yesterday as youths in their hundreds mobilised to burn the police station in the area over an alleged police recklessness, which led to the death of three persons including a local chief (Baale).

The mob thronged the police divisional headquarters in Kajola over its men’s improper conduct at checkpoint which led a Hilux van crushing their indigenes at the police checkpoint along Lagos/Benin Expressways on Saturday evening.

They dumped the three corpses at the police headquarters, chanting war songs to register their grievances and demanded that all policemen should leave the community.

The victims, David Olowofeyekun, Gbenga Abayomi and Kola Akinduro, who was the head of Korede Village, were on a motorcycle heading home from their farms when the incident occurred

Sources in the community said the police officers were extorting and harassing the residents of the area at the checkpoint despite the order of the commissioner of police that all checkpoints in the state be dismantled.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Oyeyemi Oyediran, has ordered that all police roadblocks and checkpoints be dismantled with immediate effect.

He was transferred to the state late last year.

An eyewitness, Funmi Olowogboye, claimed that the police stopped the deceased at the checkpoint on Saturday evening and while trying to halt an oncoming Hilux van, the driver attempted to dodge the police and rammed into the motorcycle with the deceased.

Olowogboye said the Hilux driver crushed the three victims on the motorcycle where they parked on the instruction of the police officers, who wanted to extort them, adding that they died on the spot.

He, alongside other sources at the police station yesterday identified a police officer, popularly called Major, as the rig-leader of the extortion squad on the highway and the community.

They demanded that Major be transferred out of the community, claiming that he had spent over 17 years in the area without transfer.

The community leader, Chief Oloruntobi Maiyegun, who spoke with journalists on phone, recounted that he had to swing into action the moment he heard that the people had mobilised to burn the police station.

Maiyegun, who travelled to Delta State, said he mobilised Amotekun and other security agencies to the scene to forestall the breakdown of law and order and enjoined the residents to be law-abiding.

It took the prompt intervention of the police commissioner (Oyediran) who had arrived in the town before 8:00am yesterday, Amotekun Corps and other security agencies, to persuade the youths to give peace a chance.

But the state police public relations officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, dispelled the recklessness report against the police, saying the deceased flouted the traffic law and incidentally had an accident.

“It was not due to the recklessness of the police officers; they took one way and they had an accident. So, there was no way the police could be reckless in a situation whereby there is a route to take and they took another one.

“Of course, it was an oncoming vehicle that they collided with and died, it was not police recklessness there,” she said.

The chairman of Odigbo Council, Mrs Margaret Akinsuroju, said, “Immediately I heard it yesterday, I started mobilising police so that there would not be breakdown of law and order.