Following the abandonment of Akure – Ado Ekiti road project, residents of Ondo and Ekiti states have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to revoke the contract and give it to another contractor.

The residents who trooped out in their large numbers to protest the abandonment of Akure – Ado Ekiti road being constructed by Dantata & Sawoe, the contractors handling the road, also asked the President to investigate and sanction those behind the corruption surrounding the award of the contract.

The protest which lasted for over three hours paralyzed vehicular movement along the road linking the two states.

The protesters noted that the dilapidated road had turned to the den of kidnappers and armed robbers while many lives had been lost, hence the need for President Buhari to act urgently on the road rehabilitation.

According to the protesters, “The contract should be revoked to save the life of the road ushers. The road is expected to be delivered within 30 months of the award and up till now no sophisticated equipment is being used for the project.”

Addressing journalists during the protest, Comrade Niyi Majofodun lamented that since the Akure – Ado Ekiti road had been awarded, the contractor had not carried out any serious work on the road.

Majofodun alleged that the contractor alongside some public servants were frustrating President Buhari’s efforts after the road project had been awarded for over N22 billion to the company handling it without moving to the site.