Kaduna Electricity distribution company (KADECO) said its has shutdown operations in Kafanchan business units indefinitely as a result of the protest that turned violent in the area against high increase in electricity tarrif and epeleptic power supply.

The Head of Corporate Communication of the Company, Alh. Abdulazeez Abdullahi who disclosed this in an interview with LEADERSHIP in Kaduna said their staff in the area are no longer safe as a result of the attack during the protest.

Abdullahi said that their Staff were no longer safe to operate in Kafanchan looking at how the protesters stormed, vandalised their offices and burnt down their Cars.

“The total blackout in Kafanchan would continue as a result of the consequences of the protesters. Our staff are not longer safe to operate for now until normalcy return but surrounding Communities will continue to enjoyed supply.

He said the management learnt that the protesters came to Kaduna electric business Unit in Kafanchan, chanting songs wanting to get the Area Manager’s head,” adding that “with this kind of situation we cannot operate.

” Look at how those Cars, Motorcycles were burnt, if the Area Manager or any of the Staff was found in the office, he would have been killed.

He described the act as an unfortunate situation that turned to violent, alleging that bad people infiltrated what ought to have been a peaceful protest, and expresseed the hope that police investigation would reveal those behind the act.

Abdullahi admitted that the company had been in constant touch with the community in trying to resolved the issues, which suddenly turned into protest.

” We saw the messages that was been circulated on the social media, were the organisers were calling both Christians and Muslims should come out to protest peacefully but at what point did the protest turned violent is what we could not understand,” Abdulazeez said.

He maintained that the Company is giving the Police all necessary support to start investigation, stressing those behind the act will be arrested and face the wrath of the law,” He concluded.