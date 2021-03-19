By Angela Nkwo-Akpolu, owerri

Barely 24 hours after a statewide broadcast, hundreds of unpaid civil servants yesterday besieged the Imo State Government House to protest the continued non-payment of their salaries.

Displaying their letters of appointments and postings, the civil servants said that they came to the Government House to prove to Governor, Hope Uzodinma that they were not ghost workers.

The workers, who gathered as early as 8am, consisting of both young and old, state and local government workers, blocked vehicular and human movement.

Governor Uzodimma had said that he paid salaries to verified staff and that anyone yet to receive salaries were ghost workers.

One of the protesters, Caleb said, “We have come to show that we are not ghost workers, we were properly engaged and have not received any salary since January 2020 but we are tired of going to the data centre everyday”.

Another protester said, “We will come here every day until they do the right thing. Government should not play politics with us. We have bills to pay and we demand to be treated well”.

Efforts to get the government’s reaction proved abortive as the senior special assistant to the governor on print media, Modestus Nwamkpa, promised to get back but didn’t as at the time of filing this report.