Oyo residents on Thursday took to the streets of Ibadan, Oyo State capital following the killing of a corps member at New Garage area of the state by yet to be identified police officers.

It was gathered that the corps member, whose identity was still unknown, was returning from Community Development Service (CDS) in Oluyole Local Government Area when the incident happened.

According to an eyewitness, the corps member, who was driving a white Toyota Camry car, was flagged down by the policemen, but he did not stop.

The policemen were said to have pursued the corps member to New Garage and blocked his car.

The corps member, who was unaware that the policemen were pursuing him, reportedly rolled up the glass of his car and refused to talk to them.

The witnesses said one of the officers was enraged and shot him in the chest and head at close range, which left him unconscious.

The incident reportedly led to a protest in the area.

