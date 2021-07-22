Teeming supporters of Yoruba activist Chief Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho on Wednesday stormed the streets of Ibadan, Oyo State capital to protest his arrest and detention by Beninise authourities.

The protesters were seen carrying placards which have various inscriptions like ‘Igboho is not a criminal, I stand with Igboho’ and so on.’’

The protesters who had earlier gathered in the house of the Yoruba nation agitator later proceeded to the streets of Ibadan, calling for Igboho’s freedom.

They said since Igboho has not committed any crime or killed anyone, he should not be subjected to the treatment he is going through.

The protesters blocked Soka junction road, with hundreds of motorists caught in the traffic.

One of the protesters said: “Help us ask President Buhari and his people; what is the offence of Igboho?

He asked Fulani herders killing and raping our people to leave; is that an offence? The Federal Government under Buhari knows where bandits and Boko Haram leaders are but they ignored them, preferring to use Nigeria resources to kidnap peace loving people and put them in jail.

“Federal Government watched a northern cleric romancing bandits, visiting them in the forest but this government still claims not to know bandits whereabouts.

“We call on our south-west governors and Yoruba monarchs to rise up and fight for the people that put them in position. It is not a crime if someone is asking for an end to oppression. The federal government is pushing too far in the way it is handling the issues of Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu.”