Taroh Vanguard of Langtang North LGC of Plateau State has shut down all the major roads leading to the council.

They also vowed to resist the alleged ongoing illegality and impunity being perpetrated by the Plateau State government to install Zulfa Rimven as chairman of the council against the judgment of a Jos high court which says Hon. Joshua Laven should remain in office till October 2022.

The group in their hundreds came out irrespective of their political party differences blocked Langtang/ Shendam road, Langtang/Josroad carrying APC, PDP ADP and YPP flags demanding that Governor Lalong should as a matter of urgency allow the rule of law to prevail and direct the commissioner of Police to allow Joshua Laven and his deputy Daniel Balbong to resume work in the office without delay.

They further blame the governor for being the architect and brain behind the leadership crisis rocking the council in an attempt to install his stooges against the order of a state high court which ruled that Laven should be reinstated immediately as the duly elected chairman of Langtang North LGC to complete his constitutional three years tenure in office come October, 2022.

Boniface Ndam, the convener and coordinator of Taroh Vanguard told newsmen that the governor should be held responsible for any blood shed on Taroh land as a result of his attempt to impose Zulfa Rimven on the people.

Also speaking on behalf of the Taroh elders, elder Robert Soldier said they are appealing to governor Lalong to allow the chairman Hon. Joshua Laven to complete his three years tenure in office.

According to him, they are not against the governor, rather the Taroh elders are peace loving people who are in the forefront of ensuring the unity, progress, and development of Taroh land and Plateau State in general.